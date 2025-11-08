 '₹200 Crore Land Grabbed For ₹3 Crore': Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar Levels Serious Allegations Against Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
'₹200 Crore Land Grabbed For ₹3 Crore': Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar Levels Serious Allegations Against Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra’s political scene is tense as Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Minister Pratap Sarnaik of grabbing 4 acres of prime Mira-Bhayandar land worth ₹200 crore for just ₹3 crore. This follows similar allegations against BJP's Murlidhar Mohol and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son over large land deals, intensifying the controversy.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (L) & Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar (R) |

Mira Bhayandar: The political landscape in Maharashtra has heated up over the past few days due to allegations of land grabbing against ruling party leaders in major cities.

Following accusations against BJP's Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol in the Pune Jain Boarding case, and recent claims that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar purchased 1,800 acres of Mahar Watan land in Pune for ₹300 crore, former Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar has made a serious allegation.

Wadettiwar claims that Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Minister Pratap Sarnaik grabbed a 4-acre plot of land in Mira-Bhayander, worth an estimated ₹200 crore, for a mere ₹3 crore.

In a video statement, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar accused Minister Pratap Sarnaik of land grabbing, stating, "Minister Sarnaik purchased 4 acres of land in a prime location for his own educational institution, which has a market value of ₹200 crore, for just ₹3 crore."

