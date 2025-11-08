'₹200 Crore Land Grabbed For ₹3 Crore': Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar Levels Serious Allegations Against Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (L) & Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar (R) |

Mira Bhayandar: The political landscape in Maharashtra has heated up over the past few days due to allegations of land grabbing against ruling party leaders in major cities.

Following accusations against BJP's Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol in the Pune Jain Boarding case, and recent claims that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar purchased 1,800 acres of Mahar Watan land in Pune for ₹300 crore, former Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar has made a serious allegation.

Wadettiwar claims that Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Minister Pratap Sarnaik grabbed a 4-acre plot of land in Mira-Bhayander, worth an estimated ₹200 crore, for a mere ₹3 crore.

In a video statement, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar accused Minister Pratap Sarnaik of land grabbing, stating, "Minister Sarnaik purchased 4 acres of land in a prime location for his own educational institution, which has a market value of ₹200 crore, for just ₹3 crore."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/