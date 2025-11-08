 Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's Convoy Stopped In Mira Road By Congress Leaders Over Traffic & Road Safety Concerns
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik’s convoy was stopped in Mira Road by Congress leader Vijay Patil and Bhumiputra Sanghatana president Sushant Patil, joined by angry locals protesting severe traffic congestion, dangerous potholes, and frequent accidents on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. They blamed NHAI for poor road conditions causing long jams and risks to residents.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Mira Road: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's official convoy was stopped by Congress leader Vijay Patil and Bhumiputra Sanghatana president Sushant Patil in Mira Road.

The reason for stopping the convoy was the increasing traffic congestion, large potholes on the highway, and the rising number of accidents. The severe traffic issues have started affecting nearby villages and local residents. 

Angry local citizens, along with the leaders, directly confronted the minister's convoy and expressed their outrage at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials for the poor state of the road. The frequent, massive traffic jams on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, often stretching for kilometers, have been a long-standing issue due to ongoing repair work and diversions. 

