 Pune’s Public Transport Crisis: Nearly 40,000 PMPML Bus Breakdowns In 22 Months
Pune’s Public Transport Crisis: Nearly 40,000 PMPML Bus Breakdowns In 22 Months

According to the official data, 21,033 breakdowns were reported in 2024, while another 18,750 incidents occurred between January and October 2025. On average, nearly 60 buses break down every single day, leaving thousands of commuters stranded or delayed, leaving them frustrated

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
PMPML Bus | FPJ Photo

Public transport in Pune continues to struggle as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) recorded a staggering 39,773 bus breakdowns in just 22 months, from January 2024 to October 2025.

According to the official data, 21,033 breakdowns were reported in 2024, while another 18,750 incidents occurred between January and October 2025. On average, nearly 60 buses break down every single day, leaving thousands of commuters stranded or delayed, leaving them frustrated.

Frequent mechanical failures have severely affected daily passengers.

Sneha Joshi, a regular commuter from Kothrud, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "It is very frustrating when the bus stops midway due to a breakdown. Many of us get late for work or college. PMPML really needs to improve its maintenance. The fare has been increased, but what about the facility and quality of buses they are providing to customers?"

"We hear promises every year, but nothing changes on the ground. Buses break down frequently, and we are left waiting at stops without any information," said Rohit Patil, a daily traveller from Hadapsar.

The total number of breakdowns nearing 40,000 in less than two years is already highlighting the failure of the administration. Pune’s public transport management has closed its eyes. Unless immediate corrective measures are taken, city commuters will continue to plague PMPML’s image.

Tejas Surve, another commuter, highlighted, "Rash driving by the drivers is also a cause for the breakdowns. Rash driving damages the spare parts of the buses. Besides, the city needs more new buses."

On the condition of anonymity, an official from PMPML said, "A high number of breakdowns are due to the ageing fleet, shortage of spare parts, and heavy daily load on buses. We are working on fleet modernisation and timely servicing of vehicles. New electric and CNG buses are set to be added to the fleet, which will definitely improve the quality of the service."

