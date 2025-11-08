Who Is Digvijay Patil? All You Need To Know About Parth Pawar’s Cousin & Business Partner In Pune Land Deal

Who Is Digvijay Patil? All You Need To Know About Parth Pawar’s Cousin & Partner In Pune Land Deal | Sourced

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, has been accused in a controversial multi-crore land deal in Pune. However, he has not been named in any FIR so far, while his cousin and business partner, Digvijay Patil, has been named in two.

Who is Digvijay Patil?

Digvijay Patil (25) is Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar’s nephew and Parth Pawar's cousin. He and Parth Pawar are directors of three LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships), including Maharashtra Redevelopment Construction LLP, Amadea Enterprises LLP and Amadea Holdings LLP.

Maharashtra Redevelopment Construction LLP was incorporated in May this year. Amadea Enterprises LLP was incorporated in 2020, while Amadea Holdings LLP was incorporated in 2021.

Additionally, Digvijay is the director of a company, DVJ Infrocon Private Limited.

Digvijay’s father, Amarsinh, served as the sarpanch of Ter village in Dharashiv district. He passed away in 2020. He was Sunetra Pawar’s brother and the half-brother of former Maharashtra Home Minister Padmasinh Patil.

‘Didn’t know it was government property’

Ajit Pawar on Friday said Parth and Digvijay were unaware that the land in Pune that their company purchased belonged to the government, and the controversial transaction has now been cancelled.

A committee appointed by the government to probe the Rs 300 crore deal will submit its report within a month, he told reporters, soon after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis amid the raging controversy.

The registration of documents related to the deal was cancelled, and an affidavit to this effect was submitted to the authorities, the NCP chief said, adding that not a rupee had changed hands in the deal.

“The concerned land is a government land, which cannot be sold. Parth and his partner, Digvijay Patil, were unaware of this. How the registration (of its sale) was done and who is responsible will come out in the probe being headed by ACS (Additional Chief Secretary) Vikas Kharge, and he will submit his report in a month,” Pawar said.

As per his information, the authorities had not been pressurised to transfer the land to Parth Pawar's company (Amadea Enterprises LLP), the deputy CM said.