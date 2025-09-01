Nashik: 28-Year-Old Trekker Dies After Slipping At Harihar Fort |

An unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a young man who had come for trekking at Harihar Fort, a popular tourist destination near Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district, slipped and fell to his death.

This incident is causing a stir among trekkers and tourists. The name of the deceased youth is Ashish Tikaram Samrit, 28, a resident of Bhandara. He had come for a trek at Harihar Fort with his friends, as part of a trekker group.

According to the information received, Ashish and his trekker group had reached Harihar Fort on Saturday morning. After spending some time at the fort, they started their return journey. While descending the fort around 12 noon, Ashish slipped and fell from a height onto the rocks. Due to this, he died on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, the staff of Trimbakeshwar police station reached the spot. They conducted a panchnama and sent the body to Trimbakeshwar Upazila Hospital for autopsy. An accidental death has been registered in this case, and the police are conducting further investigation.

Harihar Fort is a popular trekking point located about 20 kilometres west of Brahmagiri. Narrow steps carved in black rock are used to climb this triangular-shaped fort, which is located at an altitude of 1,120 meters above sea level. Climbing and especially descending from these steps is very risky.

Many accidents have occurred at Harihar Fort in the past due to the negligence of amateur trekkers. Ashish's death has once again drawn attention to the dangerous nature of this fort.

Following this incident, the administration has urged trekkers and tourists to remain vigilant. The administration has suggested that trekking should be avoided during the monsoon without an experienced guide, use suitable shoes and safety equipment, and also check the weather.

The forest department and fort enthusiasts have also appealed to trekkers to follow safety rules. It has been expressed that such accidents can be avoided if proper guidance, experienced companions and necessary safety measures are followed.