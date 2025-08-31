 Pune VIDEO: Satara Knifepoint Robbery Accused Killed In Police Encounter In Shirur Taluka
However, when police went to arrest him near Malthan Phata near Shikrapur in Shirur Taluka, while resisting arrest, he was killed in a police encounter. The incident happened on Saturday night. Malthan Phata is an area along the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Satara Knifepoint Robbery Accused Killed In Police Encounter In Shirur Taluka | Sourced

Pune: Lakhan Popat Bhosale (age 32, resident of Satara) robbed a woman at knifepoint a few days ago in Satara district. A video of this robbery was viral on social media, with people demanding that action be taken against him.

Robbery Footage:

However, when police went to arrest him near Malthan Phata near Shikrapur in Shirur Taluka, while resisting arrest, he was killed in a police encounter. The incident happened on Saturday night. Malthan Phata is an area along the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway.

Police said that Satara City Police had received a tip-off that Bhosale was in the Shikrapur area. He is a history-sheeter with a past criminal record of serious offences. Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, personnel from Satara City Police Station, led by Assistant Police Inspector Shamrao Kale, reached Malthan Phata.

article-image

Police said that they laid a trap, but when the police got close, he tried to attack them with a knife. In self-defence, the police retaliated and shot the accused, resulting in him being severely injured. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries before treatment. Police Constable Sujit Bhosale received injuries in this scuffle with the criminal, but his condition is stable currently.

