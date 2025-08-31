Pune VIDEO: Satara Knifepoint Robbery Accused Killed In Police Encounter In Shirur Taluka

Pune: Satara Knifepoint Robbery Accused Killed In Police Encounter In Shirur Taluka | Sourced

Pune: Lakhan Popat Bhosale (age 32, resident of Satara) robbed a woman at knifepoint a few days ago in Satara district. A video of this robbery was viral on social media, with people demanding that action be taken against him.

Robbery Footage:

However, when police went to arrest him near Malthan Phata near Shikrapur in Shirur Taluka, while resisting arrest, he was killed in a police encounter. The incident happened on Saturday night. Malthan Phata is an area along the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway.

Police said that Satara City Police had received a tip-off that Bhosale was in the Shikrapur area. He is a history-sheeter with a past criminal record of serious offences. Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, personnel from Satara City Police Station, led by Assistant Police Inspector Shamrao Kale, reached Malthan Phata.

Police said that they laid a trap, but when the police got close, he tried to attack them with a knife. In self-defence, the police retaliated and shot the accused, resulting in him being severely injured. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries before treatment. Police Constable Sujit Bhosale received injuries in this scuffle with the criminal, but his condition is stable currently.