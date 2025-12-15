Rashtriya Lok Adalat Settles 3,626 Cases Worth ₹44.44 Crore In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 3,626 cases were amicably resolved during the Rashtriya Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with disputes involving an amount of ₹44.44 crore settled through negotiation and mediation, said DLSA member secretary Vaishali Fadnis.

The Rashtriya Lok Adalat was conducted on Saturday at the District and Sessions Court, in accordance with the directives issued by the National Legal Services Authority and the State Legal Services Authority. Both pending cases and pre-litigation (pre-intervention) matters were taken up for settlement during the day-long exercise.

Ahead of the Lok Adalat, preparatory meetings were held with officials from various government departments, electricity distribution companies, financial institutions, banks, advocates, and insurance representatives. Under the guidance of Chief District and Sessions Judge Girish R Agrawal, judicial officers, lawyers, and public prosecutors encouraged litigants to resolve disputes through mutual consent, highlighting the benefits of speedy justice and reduced litigation costs.

To ensure smooth functioning, a total of 34 panels comprising judicial officers and conciliators were constituted to hear cases across different categories. The matters taken up included motor accident compensation claims, electricity theft cases, cheque dishonour disputes, land acquisition issues, and domestic and matrimonial disputes, as well as several civil and criminal cases.

During the Lok Adalat, 2,856 pending cases and 770 pre-intervention cases were successfully settled, bringing the total to 3,626 resolved matters. The District Legal Services Authority described the event as a significant step towards promoting alternative dispute resolution and reducing the burden on courts, while providing timely and affordable justice to citizens.