Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 18,000 CSMC Students Take Pledge Against Nylon Manja Ahead of Makar Sankranti | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a strong awareness drive ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, more than 18,000 students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) schools on Monday took a pledge not to use nylon manja, which has been responsible for several serious accidents in the city in recent weeks.

The initiative comes in the wake of a tragic incident in which a three-year-old boy lost his life after sustaining severe injuries caused by nylon manja, while many others suffered serious cuts and wounds in similar accidents. Concerned over the rising number of such incidents, the CSMC administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards the sale and use of nylon manja. The Police Administration has also intensified its crackdown, registering cases against sellers and users involved in the illegal trade.

Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth, an oath was administered to students from nursery to Class X across all municipal schools in the city. The students pledged not only to refrain from using nylon manja themselves but also to actively discourage others from doing so. They vowed to spread awareness among friends, family members, and neighbours about the dangers posed by nylon manja and to promptly inform the police if they came across its use.

The oath-taking programme was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare and Control Office Ganesh Dandge. Headmasters, teachers, and school staff were present during the initiative, ensuring active participation from students.

Senior CSMC officials, including Extension Officer Ramnath Thore, Dnyandeo Sangle, and other staff members, visited various schools to oversee the programme. The civic body expressed hope that the collective effort of students would play a key role in preventing accidents and promoting a safer, eco-friendly celebration of Makar Sankranti.