Stray Dog Menace Grows In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; CSMC Begins Long-Pending Census

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the city continues to expand rapidly in all directions, the issue of stray dogs has become an increasingly serious concern in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Although the Animal Husbandry Department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) claims that a sterilisation programme is being implemented, the stray dog population in the city continues to rise.

At present, the civic body does not have precise data on the number of stray dogs. Officials have stated that a comprehensive census is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of December. Once the exercise is concluded, a detailed report will be submitted to the state government for further action.

The stray dog problem has persisted in the city for several years, causing concern among residents. Sterilisation remains the only measure being adopted by the municipal corporation to control the population. While unofficial estimates suggest that the number of stray dogs in the city exceeds 70,000, no formal census has ever been conducted to confirm this figure.

The issue has gained renewed attention following recent directives issued by the Supreme Court regarding the management of stray dogs. In response, the state government has sought detailed information from the CSMC on the situation in the city.

According to sources within the municipal corporation, data on stray dogs is currently being collected with the help of five to six organisations working in the city. The findings of the census are expected to play a crucial role in shaping future policies and interventions to address the growing problem.