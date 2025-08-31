Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Host International Conference On Innovation In Materials Science

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Youth Festival ‘Indradhanush’ To Be Held At BAMU Between March 11 To 15 | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Physics at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will host an International Conference on “Innovation in Materials Science for a Sustainable Future” (ICMS-2026).

The three-day conference will take place from February 3 to 5, 2026, at the University Auditorium under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulare. Researchers from across the globe have been invited to present their papers.

More than 50 renowned materials science experts from India and abroad will participate, including Prof. Menglin Tsai (Taiwan), Prof. Ashok Mulchandani (USA), Prof. Tibor Himanik (Slovakia), Prof. Dong Ha Kim (South Korea), Dr. Denison Savariraj (South Korea), Prof. Michael Piasecki (Poland), Prof. M. I. Syed (Jordan), Prof. A. K. Prasanna (Taiwan University), Prof. Ri-Ichi Murakami (Japan), Prof. Ajayan Vinu (Australia), Prof. Mohammed Chehimi (France), Prof. Yating Ni (China), Prof. Ilias Starros (Greece), Prof. Jang Ren Huang (Taiwan), Prof. M. S. Badawi (Egypt), and Dr. Gajanan Bodarwe (South Korea).

From India, eminent scientists such as Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi (Pune University) and Dr D. K. Aswal (BARC) will be part of various sessions.

The conference will be chaired by Dr Praveena Pawar, with Dr M. D. Sirsath heading the technical committee, Dr B. N. Dole as convener, and Dr Prabhakar Undre as secretary, supported by a dedicated organising committee. The event will feature deliberations on 25 sub-themes over three days. The organising committee has also appealed to researchers worldwide to submit their papers for the conference.