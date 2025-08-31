 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Host International Conference On Innovation In Materials Science
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Host International Conference On Innovation In Materials Science

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Host International Conference On Innovation In Materials Science

The three-day conference will take place from February 3 to 5, 2026, at the University Auditorium under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulare. Researchers from across the globe have been invited to present their papers

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Youth Festival ‘Indradhanush’ To Be Held At BAMU Between March 11 To 15 | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Physics at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will host an International Conference on “Innovation in Materials Science for a Sustainable Future” (ICMS-2026).

The three-day conference will take place from February 3 to 5, 2026, at the University Auditorium under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulare. Researchers from across the globe have been invited to present their papers.

More than 50 renowned materials science experts from India and abroad will participate, including Prof. Menglin Tsai (Taiwan), Prof. Ashok Mulchandani (USA), Prof. Tibor Himanik (Slovakia), Prof. Dong Ha Kim (South Korea), Dr. Denison Savariraj (South Korea), Prof. Michael Piasecki (Poland), Prof. M. I. Syed (Jordan), Prof. A. K. Prasanna (Taiwan University), Prof. Ri-Ichi Murakami (Japan), Prof. Ajayan Vinu (Australia), Prof. Mohammed Chehimi (France), Prof. Yating Ni (China), Prof. Ilias Starros (Greece), Prof. Jang Ren Huang (Taiwan), Prof. M. S. Badawi (Egypt), and Dr. Gajanan Bodarwe (South Korea).

Read Also
NCOE Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Boost Sports Development At National & International Levels
article-image

From India, eminent scientists such as Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi (Pune University) and Dr D. K. Aswal (BARC) will be part of various sessions.

FPJ Shorts
'Tum Log Bahut Bade Log Ho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Paparazzi Goes Viral At Mumbai International Airport; Video
'Tum Log Bahut Bade Log Ho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Paparazzi Goes Viral At Mumbai International Airport; Video
Ganeshotsav 2025: SHRC Complaint Filed Against VIP Darshan System, Mismanagement At Lalbaugcha Raja
Ganeshotsav 2025: SHRC Complaint Filed Against VIP Darshan System, Mismanagement At Lalbaugcha Raja
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wife Peng Liyuan Welcome PM Modi At SCO Official Reception - VIDEO
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wife Peng Liyuan Welcome PM Modi At SCO Official Reception - VIDEO
Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Signed By Aston Villa For ₹154 Crore: Reports
Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Signed By Aston Villa For ₹154 Crore: Reports

The conference will be chaired by Dr Praveena Pawar, with Dr M. D. Sirsath heading the technical committee, Dr B. N. Dole as convener, and Dr Prabhakar Undre as secretary, supported by a dedicated organising committee. The event will feature deliberations on 25 sub-themes over three days. The organising committee has also appealed to researchers worldwide to submit their papers for the conference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Host International Conference On Innovation In Materials Science

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Host International Conference On Innovation In Materials Science

Shri Mahalaxmi Gauri Ganpati Festival Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar With Religious Fervour

Shri Mahalaxmi Gauri Ganpati Festival Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar With Religious Fervour

MHADA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Extends Housing Scheme Application Deadline Till September 8

MHADA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Extends Housing Scheme Application Deadline Till September 8

MPs & MLAs To Meet In Latur To Form Pressure Group For Marathwada Development

MPs & MLAs To Meet In Latur To Form Pressure Group For Marathwada Development

NCOE Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Boost Sports Development At National & International Levels

NCOE Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Boost Sports Development At National & International Levels