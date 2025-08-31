NCOE Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Boost Sports Development At National & International Levels | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “If the country has to be a developed nation by 2047, then the sportsperson, along with the countrymen, will have to be strengthened. We all should work towards strengthening the sportspersons in the country”, appealed the Union Minister of State for sports and youth development, Raksha Khadse.

She was speaking during the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) programme held here on Friday.

Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, SAI deputy director Monika Ghuge, assistant director Sumesh Tarodekar and other dignitaries were present. The centre was named as NCOE, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on the occasion.

The name of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will provide new vigour to the sportspersons, Khadse said. The national sports day is celebrated on August 29, to mark the birth anniversary of the greatest hockey maestro Major Dhyanchand. Initiatives have been organised in various schools and colleges for three days to mark the occasion, Khadse informed.

As per the new sports policy, the sportspersons will be provided quality facilities, modernised training and an encouraging environment. The government is committed to sports development in the country. The NCOE at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will accomplish success at the national and international levels, Khadse said.

Dr Karad said that the centre is one of the best in Maharashtra, and it plays a vital role in the ‘Fit India Movement.

Ghuge made an introductory speech and informed about various activities conducted at the SAI centre. Sportspersons and residents were present in large numbers.