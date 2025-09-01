Ex-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya Attacked While Campaigning In Sillod | File Photo

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya’s car was allegedly attacked in Sillod on Monday when he was campaigning against what he described as “Bangladeshi infiltrators” in the region.

Somaiya told reporters in Jalgaon that he survived only because commandos from the Centre were with him.

“When I went to Sillod, my car was attacked to scare me. The police had an idea of this attack, and the intelligence had also given a report, but the police were silent. I was saved because the commandos from the Centre were with me,” he said.

Somaiya also accused the Opposition of the attack.

He alleged that 110 people in Sillod had been issued birth certificates on the basis of fake documents. “I had complained about this. A statement was given to Sillod yesterday in this regard. It is a matter of concern that the attack took place today, a statement was given yesterday,” Somaiya said.

The former MP said the police must act against those who attacked him. “The police will have to take action against those who attacked me,” he asserted.

He also alleged that 43 people in Jalgaon had obtained birth certificates on fake documents, but no action was taken. “The police do not agree with this. That is why the police are not taking action against them. The police should not take the role of judges, and these 43 people will have to be accused,” Somaiya said.

He added that he would meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the matter.