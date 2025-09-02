 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment Areas; Both Dams Near Full Capacity
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment Areas; Both Dams Near Full Capacity | File Photo (Pawana Dam)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Since Tuesday morning, water discharge has been decreased by Pawana Dam into the Pawana River and Mulshi Dam into the Mula River. The Water Resources Department has told the residents to be cautious as the river water levels may fluctuate. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration has said the situation is under control.

According to information given by the Pawana Dam Flood Control Room, Pawana Dam is currently 100% full. It’s a good news because the dam quenches the thirst of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents. The dam administration said that as the inflow into the Pawana Dam catchment area has decreased, the discharge into the river will be reduced to 2,150 cusecs starting from 10:00 AM on Monday.

The discharge from the dam into the river may be increased or decreased in stages, depending on the rainfall and inflow in the catchment area. Everyone is requested to take the necessary precautions and cooperate with the Water Resources Department and the administration.

Meanwhile, Mulshi Dam is 98.08% full, and the rainfall has decreased, with water levels fluctuating. Suresh Kondubhairi of Tata Power, who looks after Mulshi Dam, said that the discharge from the Mulshi Dam's spillway into the Mula River, which was at 6,600 cusecs, will be reduced to 2,946 cusecs at 9:00 AM. 

The discharge may be increased or decreased as per the situation, should the rain continue or increase and the inflow rise. Therefore, everyone is hereby requested not to enter the riverbed. Any materials or animals in the riverbed should be moved immediately. Please inform the residents in low-lying areas, and everyone should take the necessary precautions.

