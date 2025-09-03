 Nashik Police Seize Over 6,000 Gelatin Sticks & Detonators, 7 Suspects Booked
Nashik Police Seize Over 6,000 Gelatin Sticks & Detonators, 7 Suspects Booked

During this operation, boxes of gelatin sticks filled with ammonium nitrate and detonators were found together in a paper shed.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:35 AM IST
Police have seized a large stock of gelatin in Sarul Shivara under the limits of Wadivarhe police station. During this operation, boxes of gelatin sticks filled with ammonium nitrate and detonators were found together in a paper shed. A case has been registered against seven suspects accused of this case.

This operation was carried out on Tuesday (September 2) based on secret information received by the Nashik Rural Police. The police completed the formalities of the operation by raiding with the help of the Dog Squad and the Bomb Detection Team. 

The suspect did not have a license to keep both the above items in the house. In this operation, 49 boxes filled with gelatin sticks were seized, containing a total of 6,125 gelatin sticks, 2,200 electric detonators, and 150 DF wires, worth a total of Rs. 95,750. 

Under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, a team of Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar and Police Inspector of Wadivarhe Police Station Bhagwan Mathure carried out this operation.

Names of suspects:

Gorakh Bajirao Dhaage, Vikas Navale, Omkar Kailas Navale, Gaurav Mohan Navale, (Res. Sarul, Tal. Dist. Nashik), Deepak Dashrath Kshirsagar (Res. Shigve Bahula, Tal. Dist. Nashik), Amit Ajmera and Kothavade (full name not known).

