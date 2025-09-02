Pune: PMC’s Negligence Blamed As Dirty Water From Public Toilet Enters Homes In Gultekdi Industrial Estate (PHOTOS) | Sourced

Pune: The public toilet located behind the 427 Power House in Gultekdi Industrial Estate has become a major civic nuisance, with local residents complaining of an unbearable stench, garbage piles, and now an alarming health hazard. Residents allege that due to poor maintenance and blockages, dirty water from the toilet is flowing into nearby houses, putting families, especially children and the elderly, at severe health risk.

According to local citizens, the toilet has no electricity supply and no running water. Despite repeated complaints to the Bibwewadi Ward Office of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), no concrete action has been taken.

'Residents’ Grievances Ignored'

Local resident Anita Ujagare, speaking to Free Press Journal, said the garbage remains across the road despite civic officials’ assurances. "The PMC Commissioner had instructed that cleaning staff should be deployed during both day and night shifts. Yet, Bibwewadi ward officials seem to be ignoring these orders. The Solid Waste Department has also been provided with new vehicles, but it seems they are ignoring the situation despite being aware of it," she said.

'A Sanitation Failure'

Social activist Mehboob Landge said, “A few days back, reopening the toilet was a welcome step, but without maintenance and sanitation, unbearable foul smell and filth have spread in the area. The administration must take immediate measures. Earlier, electricity was supplied through a temporary wire connection, but now even that is not working.”

Years of Dysfunction Affecting Residents

Another resident, Moin Shaikh, added, “This toilet has been non-functional for nearly two and a half years despite three attempts at repairs. Children in our homes frequently fall ill due to the garbage and the large number of rats and rodents in the area. Senior citizens, women, and children are forced to walk long distances due to the closure of the toilet. The ward office must ensure water, electricity, and proper functioning of the facility.”

'Negligence Across Multiple Areas'

Balasaheb Shelar, General Secretary of Parvati Assembly (RPI), highlighted that the toilet at Meenatai Thackeray Colony and Vehicle Depot Galli No. 1 is in a similar condition, lacking water and electricity. “Despite repeated complaints, ward officials only conduct temporary visits without resolving the issue. Health inspectors and supervisors appointed here are neglecting their duties. This negligence is endangering the health of children, women, and senior citizens. The responsible officials should be replaced with more accountable staff,” Shelar demanded.

'Sewage Overflow Adding to Woes'

Another resident, Amol Arun Aadke, also raised concerns that foul smell and sewage overflow have become routine in nearby areas. “In Meenatai Thackeray Colony Galli No. 16, blocked chambers are causing contaminated water to seep into homes.”

Ward Office Assures Action

Rahul Bhate, Divisional Inspector from Bibwewadi Ward Office, said, “We will complete the work soon. The toilet has been shut for a long time, but we have initiated repair work. Our team will visit tomorrow to restore its functioning at the earliest.”