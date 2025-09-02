Parbhani: MP Sanjay Jadhav Felicitates 53 Athletes on National Sports Day at District Sports Complex | Sourced

Parbhani: The State Sports and Youth Service Directorate, Pune, under the Union Youth Programme and Sports ministry, and District Sports Office felicitated 53 international and national-level athletes on the occasion of the National Sports Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Major Dyanchand on September 1. The felicitation programme was organised at the Badminton Hall in the District Sports Complex. The people’s representatives and residents resolve to assist the sportsperson in every possible way.

Initially, MP Sanjay Jadhav garlanded the portrait of Major Dnyanchand, the legendary Indian Hockey player. Later, the sportspersons clinching medals at the International and National levels in the years 2024-25 and 2025-26 were felicitated. These included Man Singitam, Shaikh Junaid, Gayatri Wagh, Pallavi Pitale, Nitin Khating, Onkar Barahate, Gajanan Balatkar, Dnyaneshwar Kawale, Aniket Chindrawar, Yash Chavan, Pradeep Jadhav, Payal Aade, Jeevan Jadhav, Govind Jadhav, Aradhana Tate and Gauri Shinde.

Also, Shambala Nandkhedkar, Vaibhav Khune, Vaibhav Rodge, Adiba Rodge, Divya Endayat, Jitendra Bhise, Manasi Kulkarni, Sambhaji Deshmukh, Divya Avhad, Aditya Khalikar, Aarti Chavan, Vitthal Borse, Krushna Dolharkar, Shreya Dolharkar, Kailas Jadhav, Monali Dhangar, Rukhayya Shaikh, Siddihi Kamble, Tanishka Dapkar, Rajashree Sahajrao, Shravani Pundge, Punam Godham, Abhimanyu Kotakwar, Saima Syed, Tejshree Nagula, Parth Shinde, Prajwal Ambhore, Prem Katare, Harshad Jathode, Prathamesh Katare, Ambar Kaldate, Pradnyanesh Bachawar, Hinmanshu Ambhore, Yogeshwari Pardhe, Anil Shindge, Shrisai Borade and Digvijay Pate, were felicitated.

MP Jadhav announced that a sports festival will be organised in Parbhani soon, and the talented athletes will be provided financial assistance. Sports trainer Sanjay Munde, Ganesh Malve, Dhananjay Bansode, Pradeep Latpate, Chetan Muktawar and other dignitaries were present.