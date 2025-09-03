Pune Crime: Woman Objects To Public Urination, Four Men Vandalise Car & Bikes In Mukesh Nagar 

Chaturshringi Police Station | File Photo

Pune: Four people vandalised a four-wheeler and two bikes in Pune's Wadarwadi area on Monday night. Reportedly, this incident happened after a woman stopped a youth from urinating on the roadside in Wadarwadi.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Pawar (22), Abhishek Santosh Mane (24), Ashutosh Dattatray Late (28), and Shankar Kaluram Vitkar (40), all residents of Vadarwadi, Mukesh Nagar.

According to police reports, a complaint was filed by Mahesh Pramod Pawar (29), who runs a business named Guru Constructions in the Mukesh Nagar area. Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the accused, Vishal Pawar, was seen urinating on the roadside. Mahesh Pawar’s mother asked him why he was doing this in public. Vishal got angry over the question, and along with his friend, he came back shortly to the place and threw stones at Mahesh Pawar’s Skoda car parked nearby. The glass of the car was broken. They also damaged two scooters, an Activa and a Jupiter.

When Mahesh Pawar came to question them, the other accused, Abhishek Mane, Ashutosh Late, and Shankar Vitkar, arrived shortly after. They abused Mahesh and his brother Vinayak, beat them with fists and kicks, and even threatened to kill them.

Accused Abhishek attacked Mahesh with a stick. During the fight, Mahesh’s ring and gold chain and Vinayak’s chain were lost.

Senior Police Inspector Uttam Bhajnawale, in charge of the Chaturshringi Police Station, said, "The accused have been booked under relevant sections. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation and accordingly, action will be taken."