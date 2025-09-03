 Pune: RTO Warns BH Series Vehicle Owners Of ₹100 Daily Penalty For Delayed Tax Payments
Officials said that after the two-year tax validity ends, owners must pay the due tax immediately. If they fail to do so, a penalty of ₹100 per day will be charged, along with additional fines depending on the delay period

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune: RTO Warns BH Series Vehicle Owners Of ₹100 Daily Penalty For Delayed Tax Payments | Representational Photo I File

Pune: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune has issued a strict warning to vehicle owners registered under the Bharat (BH) series who fail to pay their motor tax on time.

Officials said that after the two-year tax validity ends, owners must pay the due tax immediately. If they fail to do so, a penalty of ₹100 per day will be charged, along with additional fines depending on the delay period.

The Bharat series registration, introduced in 2021 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India, allows vehicle owners seamless movement across states with a single registration. Under this scheme, tax is levied for two years at a time. Once this period lapses, owners are given a seven-day grace period, after which the daily penalty begins.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer in Pune, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Many BH series vehicle owners have been avoiding tax payments even after the due date, leading to significant penalty amounts."

Bhosale further said that the owners must clear the dues before the expiry date and avoid bearing a penalty of ₹100 per day. Additionally, an extra fine will be imposed as per the duration of the delay.

To ease the process, the Transport Department has enabled an online tax payment facility on its official website. Payments can also be made at the nearest RTO office. Officials further clarified that checks will be conducted to verify whether BH series vehicle owners in Pune have paid their taxes.

"We urge owners to pay the dues within the deadline to avoid action and additional penalties," said Dy RTO Bhosale.

