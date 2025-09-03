Netizens Praise Aundh DP Road For Its Maintenance & Aesthetics; Urge PMC To Replicate It Across Pune (PHOTOS) | X (@haldilal)

Pune: Aundh Development Plan (DP) Road, the ambitious project on the northern border of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, was started around a decade ago. Earlier, it was opposed by many due to the fear of roads being narrowed; however, currently, netizens have taken to social media to praise the aesthetics of the road and its overall maintenance.

Watch Photos:

According to the X (formerly Twitter) user named @haldilal, pictures of the area were shared in the morning. The account said, "Streets of Aundh DP Pune, even after 7 years, are maintained and looked after." Along with the tweet, beautiful pictures of the Aundh DP Road were shared, taken in the morning.

Netizens have claimed that some parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are like this. People have demanded that the civic bodies replicate this project across the city.

One Twitter user said, "Such infra should be the norm, but it is unfortunate that people are compromising with filth around them."

One Twitter user, however, claimed that though this looks beautiful, such infrastructure is the reason behind traffic. "Such big footpaths are contributing to the city's biggest problem, traffic! Similar scenes can be seen in the Baner area."

One Twitter user claimed Aundh is really a good area, and since 2008, the development works done are really good. "One of the best locations to live in Pune," they said.

However, some Twitter users still claimed that this was limited to photos and, on the ground, the 'real picture' is not really that good.