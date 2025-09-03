 Netizens Praise Aundh DP Road For Its Maintenance & Aesthetics; Urge PMC To Replicate It Across Pune (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNetizens Praise Aundh DP Road For Its Maintenance & Aesthetics; Urge PMC To Replicate It Across Pune (PHOTOS)

Netizens Praise Aundh DP Road For Its Maintenance & Aesthetics; Urge PMC To Replicate It Across Pune (PHOTOS)

According to the X (formerly Twitter) user named @haldilal, pictures of the area were shared in the morning. The account said, "Streets of Aundh DP Pune, even after 7 years, are maintained and looked after." Along with the tweet, beautiful pictures of the Aundh DP Road were shared, taken in the morning

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Netizens Praise Aundh DP Road For Its Maintenance & Aesthetics; Urge PMC To Replicate It Across Pune (PHOTOS) | X (@haldilal)

Pune: Aundh Development Plan (DP) Road, the ambitious project on the northern border of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, was started around a decade ago. Earlier, it was opposed by many due to the fear of roads being narrowed; however, currently, netizens have taken to social media to praise the aesthetics of the road and its overall maintenance.

Watch Photos:

According to the X (formerly Twitter) user named @haldilal, pictures of the area were shared in the morning. The account said, "Streets of Aundh DP Pune, even after 7 years, are maintained and looked after." Along with the tweet, beautiful pictures of the Aundh DP Road were shared, taken in the morning.

Netizens have claimed that some parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are like this. People have demanded that the civic bodies replicate this project across the city.

FPJ Shorts
Meghalaya Govt Launches ₹6.6 Crore Scholarship Programme For 165 Students Pursuing B.Sc In Hospitality Studies
Meghalaya Govt Launches ₹6.6 Crore Scholarship Programme For 165 Students Pursuing B.Sc In Hospitality Studies
India's Cement Sector Remains Robust, Driven By Housing, Infrastructure, & Urban Development Projects
India's Cement Sector Remains Robust, Driven By Housing, Infrastructure, & Urban Development Projects
Tesla's India Launch Faces Setback with Only 600 Orders, Far Below Expectations
Tesla's India Launch Faces Setback with Only 600 Orders, Far Below Expectations
MPESB Announces Recruitment For 339 Graduate-Level Posts; Applications Open From September 9
MPESB Announces Recruitment For 339 Graduate-Level Posts; Applications Open From September 9

One Twitter user said, "Such infra should be the norm, but it is unfortunate that people are compromising with filth around them."

One Twitter user, however, claimed that though this looks beautiful, such infrastructure is the reason behind traffic. "Such big footpaths are contributing to the city's biggest problem, traffic! Similar scenes can be seen in the Baner area."

Read Also
Pune: RTO Warns BH Series Vehicle Owners Of ₹100 Daily Penalty For Delayed Tax Payments
article-image

One Twitter user claimed Aundh is really a good area, and since 2008, the development works done are really good. "One of the best locations to live in Pune," they said.

However, some Twitter users still claimed that this was limited to photos and, on the ground, the 'real picture' is not really that good.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri Chinchwad: YCM Hospital Boosts Emergency Care With New Triage & Resuscitation Facility

Pimpri Chinchwad: YCM Hospital Boosts Emergency Care With New Triage & Resuscitation Facility

CMIA Demands Enhanced Air Connectivity From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Boost Industry &...

CMIA Demands Enhanced Air Connectivity From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Boost Industry &...

Pune Crime: Woman Objects To Public Urination, Four Men Vandalise Car & Bikes In Mukesh Nagar 

Pune Crime: Woman Objects To Public Urination, Four Men Vandalise Car & Bikes In Mukesh Nagar 

‘Complete Ram Kal Path By 2026, Water Projects By 2027’: Nashik Divisional Commissioner's...

‘Complete Ram Kal Path By 2026, Water Projects By 2027’: Nashik Divisional Commissioner's...

Inspired By Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Doctors Launch Free OPD Facility At Amarpreet Chowk In...

Inspired By Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Doctors Launch Free OPD Facility At Amarpreet Chowk In...