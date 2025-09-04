Pimpri-Chinchwad: ‘Forgotten’ Local Politicians Take Desperate Measures To Be ‘Remembered’ As Showcase Of Power Intensifies During Ganeshotsav | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: As the Ganeshotsav 2025 concludes this Saturday, efforts by local politicians, aspiring for a seat in the upcoming elections of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), are seen to be increasing. A great number of these 'netas' are displaying their banners across the city, have already given huge donations to the public Ganesh mandals in the city and have now started reaching out to the public to hear their grievances and promise action.

PCMC has been under the administrative rule since March 2022, as no civic elections were held. Currently, there are no elected corporators, and PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh is also acting as the administrator. As over three years have passed since the local politicians have been in office and the last municipal elections were held in 2017, many corporators are now forgotten by people.

PCMC's Administrative Governance

Residents have felt a governance gap due to the lack of corporators who address local issues. Local politicians who lost their elected roles had expressed frustration over losing direct influence and the inability to represent citizens through formal channels. However, now the citizens have learned to voice their concerns as many organisations led by local citizens have come up in key areas of the city, including Wakad, Punawale, Ravet, Chikhali, Pimple Nilakh and others.

The PCMC administration found the headache of politicians not hanging over their heads somewhat relaxing. They could make decisions meant for the long-term betterment of the city without any pressure. However, despite this advantage, one thing corporators did well was that the public's voice was given a better platform. That's why, despite comfort for administration, many people want corporators back.

Game-Changing Supreme Court Decision

On May 5, 2025, the Supreme Court announced the decision to conduct overdue local body elections in Maharashtra. The State Election Commission was told to notify elections within four weeks and conduct them within four months. After that decision, the local politicians started making their moves to become relevant again.

Public Outreach Drive Launched

To make their presence felt and their influence remembered within the local people, the aspiring corporators of the Pimpri-Chinchwad area have started to reach out to the citizens and listen to their problems. Residents told The Free Press Journal that they solve the problems within their power and also promise solutions to the long-standing problems.

Vishal Shinde, a resident of Pimple Gurav, said, "Since recent days, the corporators in our area are active than ever. Once unreachable people, their offices have started to reach out to us personally and ask about our problems. They communicate with PCMC officials directly and solve the minor problems, including road repairs, garbage disposal issues, drainage clogging, rainwater clogging and others."

Manohar, a resident of Kiwale, said, "Many of them have started making their presence felt in my area. They are conducting programmes and meetups, calling up MLAs and MPs here for visits and listening to residents. I'm not complaining, but it's good."

Ganeshotsav: A Platform for Investments & Returns?

Many local politicians, in a bid to gain influence back, have given good donations (vargani) to public Ganesh mandals in their area within the PCMC limits. This has even profited Ganesh mandals as they don't have to worry about the budget as much compared to recent years. After leaders pay donations to Ganesh mandals, it is common for them to be invited for special privileges like performing the festival aarti, appearing in photos, and being featured in social media content, which is seen as a mark of status in the community.

Soham Chavan, a resident of Kalewadi, on the condition of not sharing his Ganesh mandal's name, said, "I am a worker at a public Ganesh mandal in Pimpri-Chinchwad for the last over five years. This year, the vargani we received was more compared to last year. It helped us cover our budget and celebrate in a grand manner. The local politicians contributed heftily compared to previous times."

Pursuit of Dominance Leading to Crime

The pursuit of this dominance showcase is also leading to criminal activities. A rise in cases of extortion, attempted murders and violence can be seen in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police have said this might be a result of upcoming elections, as some people want to gain votes by instilling terror and fear within residents. According to the data provided by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, in this month, over 80 sharp weapons, like koyta and knives and over 50 firearms have been seized by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Banner Display & Social Media

Since May, the number of banners being put up in the city, for birthdays, appreciation of the work of state-level or national-level politicians, or festival greetings, has increased. The banners are being put up both legally and illegally. Word usage of 'Bhavi Aamdar (Future MLA)', 'Bhavi Nagar Sevak (Future Corporator)' is used across the city to build hype for the local leader.

Social media platforms, mainly Instagram and Facebook, are being used by these people limitlessly. Reels of all sorts, displaying their work, wishes of festivals or birthdays, social message videos, or even video edits depicting domination and influence are being posted left and right.

Legality of Banner Campaign Questioned

The aware citizens of the city have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and have asked questions about whether these banner showcases are legal or not, making points of encroachment and safety. Many of these hoardings are used by these politicians for themselves and are seen at every square, nook and corner of the city.

Nicknames like Appa, Anna, Dada, Saheb, Bhai, Bhau, etc. are used to gain the attention of people. But many residents have complained that these banners have increased encroachment, and people claim that these are not stable and lack basic infrastructure.

PCMC Knocks Down Hard On Illegal Banners

According to information given by PCMC officials, in the last four months, across all wards of PCMC, a total of Rs 5,29,000 in fines have been collected. Three criminal cases have been registered with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Since the Mumbai tragedy, where a hoarding collapsed on May 13, 2024, resulting in 17 deaths and the Kiwale tragedy on April 17, 2023, where a hoarding collapsed, killing five people, PCMC has intensified action against this banner display, taking strict action on illegal banners.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Aagale, in charge of PCMC's Skysign and License Department, said, "Nobody should put up unauthorised banners or flexes. The hoardings approved by PCMC should be used for advertisement only. If unauthorised hoardings are used, we will take punitive action and file criminal cases against the wrongdoers."