 Attention! Ban On Laser & Beam Lights Near Pune Airport For 60 days
Whoever is found violating the order, strict action will be taken against them under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
The Pune City Police have issued prohibitory orders, restricting the use of powerful beam lights and laser lights in the area of Lohegaon Technical and Civil Airport under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

Joint Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ranjan Kumar Sharma highlighted that both the Indian Air Force and civil aircrafts, including helicopters, operate round the clock at the Lohegaon airbase and Pune airport. At night, pilots depend upon the signals of runway and ATC tower lights for safe navigation. However, in recent days it has come to light by the Indian Air Force that during public events in Pune city, strong beam lights and laser lights are projected into the sky, posing a serious hazard to pilots by causing glare and distraction.

Such lights within the airport’s airfield radius of approximately 15 km, and across the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police Commissionerate, could potentially lead to accidents.

Accordingly, the decision has been taken that from September 7, 2025, the use of powerful beam lights and laser lights directed into the sky is strictly prohibited for a period of 60 days.

