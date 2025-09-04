Shocking VIDEO: Newly Bought Car Goes Out Of Control In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari On Pune-Nashik Highway | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident happened in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari area on Saturday evening as a newly bought car suddenly came onto the forever-busy Pune-Nashik Highway. Fortunately, nobody was injured in this incident, nor were any other vehicles damaged.

Watch Video:

A CCTV footage of this incident has, however, gone viral on social media. According to the available information, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad bought a new car from the Panchajanya Tata Motors Car Showroom in Adinath Nagar, Bhosari.

After completing all the legalities to buy the car, when the driver sat in the car to drive it, he reportedly got confused between the brake and clutch functions, and the car sped off towards the road, with the driver completely out of control.

It cut across the Pune-Nashik Highway, which is always filled with vehicles and chaos. The car broke through the divider, went to the other side, and then crashed and stopped. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred in this case. The incident happened during peak evening time, around 6:30 pm.

When the Free Press Journal contacted the Bhosari Traffic Division and Bhosari Police Station, officials from both said that no case has been registered regarding this.