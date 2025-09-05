PMC Gears Up For Ganpati Visarjan In Pune; Focus On Safety, Cleanliness & Eco-Friendly Measures | Anand Chaini

As the city gears up for Ganesh Visarjan, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set with arrangements at all immersion sites.

The civic body has been repairing ghats, cleaning riverbanks, painting structures, setting up iron tanks and artificial ponds, and arranging for Nirmalya (floral offerings) collection. Along with this, PMC has also planned for power supply, waste transport, sanitation and medical facilities.

Lifeguards and fire brigade staff will remain on duty round the clock

At immersion ghats, lifeguards and fire brigade staff will remain on duty round the clock. Ropes have been tied across the river streams, and lifeguards will be equipped with jackets and visibility vests. Control rooms will operate at Tilak Chowk and Natraj Cinema on Anant Chaturdashi to respond quickly in case of emergencies during the grand procession.

CCTV cameras are being installed across 429 immersion sites

To avoid accidents, PMC’s electrical department has inspected all streetlight poles. Extra lights, generators, sound systems and temporary CCTV cameras are being installed across 429 immersion sites. Citizens have been requested not to tamper with poles or draw unauthorised power connections. Ganesh mandals have also been urged to take official temporary connections from MSEDCL at concessional rates.

On the roads, resurfacing and patchwork have been completed along key procession routes like Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, Shivaji Road and Bajirao Road. The civic body has also launched the PMC Road Mitra app to allow citizens to report potholes instantly during the festival.

30 ambulances on standby

Considering the huge crowd expected, PMC’s health department has kept 30 ambulances on standby, including ICU-equipped units. Around 80 doctors and 200 staff members will be deployed, and additional beds have been reserved in civic hospitals to handle emergencies.

Appealing for an eco-friendly celebration, PMC has arranged 38 artificial ponds, 648 iron tanks, 328 Nirmalya bins and 241 idol donation centres across Pune. Special collection points have also been set up for Shadu clay idols, which will be recycled and reused by artisans. Floral offerings collected separately will be converted into compost for farmers.

Last year, more than 7 lakh idols were immersed in artificial ponds and tanks. This year too, the civic body expects a similar number and has strengthened preparations with the support of NGOs like Ecoexist, Swachh Pune and Jeevitnadi.

With Anant Chaturdashi just around the corner, PMC has assured Punekars that every measure, from sanitation to safety, has been taken to ensure a smooth and eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan.