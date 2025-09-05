Pune: PMRDA Files Cases Against 8 For Illegal Tree Cutting; 18 Complaints Received

PMRDA Office | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has filed cases against eight people for tree cutting. A total of 18 complaints have been filed with the PMRDA administration. With the aim of environmental conservation, PMRDA has undertaken some ambitious projects.

In this regard, to prevent unauthorised and illegal tree felling, some concrete decisions are being taken in the Tree Authority Committee meeting. After investigating the 18 complaints received so far, cases have been filed against eight people based on the spot inspection report, the panchnama. Additionally, verification is underway for the remaining 10 complaints, and a decision will be made after the panchnama is received.

PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase clarified that if illegal tree felling is taking place or is proven after the report based on the complaints, the permission for the ongoing construction will also be stopped. He has also appealed to citizens and developers to make decisions regarding tree cutting only after getting permission; otherwise, cases will be filed against the concerned individuals as per the rules. He gave these directives during a Tree Authority Committee meeting held at PMRDA's Akurdi office.

PMRDA's Public Relations Officer, Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhale, said that after an application for tree cutting is received, PMRDA officials and staff visit the site and then decide whether or not to grant permission. Therefore, PMRDA has appealed to citizens and developers to make decisions regarding tree cutting only after getting permission, keeping environmental conservation in mind. The meeting also discussed the proposals received regarding tree cutting.

The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Deepak Singla, Director of Development Permission and Planning Department Avinash Patil, Tree Officer Mahesh Patil, and other members of the Tree Authority Committee.