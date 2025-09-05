Who Was Ayush Alias Govind Komkar? 20-Year-Old Shot Dead In Pune’s Nana Peth On Ganpati Visarjan Eve | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune's Nana Peth, 20-year-old Ayush alias Govind Komkar was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday evening. This comes on the eve of Ganpati Visarjan, putting added pressure on the Pune Police.

According to police, Ayush was killed after four bullets hit him, severely injuring him. He succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical treatment.

DCP (Crime) Nikhil Pingle told the media, "The incident happened around 7.45 pm. Ayush was returning from tuition when two unidentified individuals opened fire on him. Six crime branch teams have been formed to search for the accused."

Who was Ayush alias Govind Komkar?

Ayush was the son of Ganesh Komkar, who is an accused in the murder of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar, which took place in the same Nana Peth area on September 1 last year.

According to sources, the Andekar gang had been planning 'revenge' since their leader was killed. Pune Police had earlier taken preventive action regarding the increasing gang war, arresting members of Andekar's gang.

Two days ago, police registered a case against eight persons, including members of the Andekar gang, and arrested two people allegedly linked to the Tipu Pathan gang on suspicion of supplying firearms to the Andekar gang.

Last year, the police had arrested Vanraj's sister, Sanjivani Komkar, her family members Jayraj Komkar and Ganesh Komkar, along with 17 others. Old rivalries and property-related disputes were suspected to be the reasons for the murder.

Vanraj Andekar's father, Bandu Andekar, also had a criminal background.