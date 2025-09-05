Pune's IT Sector Questions Maharashtra Government On Recent Decision To Increase Working Hours: Asks, "What About Employee Rights?" | File/ Representation Image

Pune: After the recent Maharashtra Government decision to increase working hours from 9 to 10 hours daily for people working in the Information Technology (IT) sector, ITians in Pune have hit out at the Maharashtra Government with questions. They have raised doubts about why the government doesn’t address employee rights regarding convenient notice periods, fair background verification processes, and other issues.

The Maharashtra Government recently, in its cabinet meeting, approved daily working hours for private sector employees, including the IT sector, from 9 to 10 hours. This change also includes mandatory overtime compensation at twice the basic wage for any hours worked beyond the standard 9 hours, subject to employee consent. The amendments apply to establishments with 20 or more employees and also allow factories to increase work hours up to 12 with similar overtime rules. The government is also deciding to amend key acts that govern the private sector in Maharashtra, like the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act of 2017 and the Factories Act of 1948.

The private sector unions and employees have not taken this decision well, as outrage can be seen. The Forum of IT Employees (FITE), which represents many IT professionals working in Pune, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) and has asked questions to the government. They said, "The government has increased IT/private sector working hours from 9 to 10 hrs/day. But what about employee rights like a notice period of 30 days, a fair BGV process, layoffs & Full and Final Settlement (FNF)? If the government can help industry with this change, why ignore employees?"

They further demanded reducing the notice period from 90 days to one month, as, according to them, many companies ask for a 90-day notice period, which isn’t convenient for employees. They also demanded that the BGV process be done before giving the offer letter, unfair layoffs and forced resignations be stopped, FNF and relieving documents be given on the last working day, and the outdated "workman" definition be updated.

Pavanjit Mane, Chairman of FITE, said, "The government has increased one hour. Many people question if we should welcome this or not. According to me, we should welcome it, because people used to say the government cannot interfere in the private sector. As they have already, we now demand improved employee rights."