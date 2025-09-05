 Parbhani: RPI Warns Of Agitation If Gairan Lands In Marathwada Are Used For Solar Projects
Parbhani: RPI Warns Of Agitation If Gairan Lands In Marathwada Are Used For Solar Projects

According to the memorandum, the landless farm workers and poor people have been farming on the Gairan lands in Parbhani district for more than 40 years. However, these Gairans have not been transferred in their names until now

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Parbhani: RPI Warns Of Agitation If Gairan Lands In Marathwada Are Used For Solar Projects | Sourced

Parbhani: Republican Party of India (RPI) Marathwada chief Pandit Tomke, with a delegation, met district collector Sanjay Singh Chavan and demanded that the Gairan lands (pasturage lands) should be registered in the name of farmers. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, through the district collector on Wednesday.

According to the memorandum, the landless farm workers and poor people have been farming on the Gairan lands in Parbhani district for more than 40 years. However, these Gairans have not been transferred in their names until now. The government is planning to give these lands for solar energy projects and other projects, and if the lands are given for these projects, it will be an injustice to the poor farmers and people. Hence, RPI condemned this and demanded that the lands should be registered in the names of farmers soon.

