Parbhani: RPI Warns Of Agitation If Gairan Lands In Marathwada Are Used For Solar Projects

Parbhani: Republican Party of India (RPI) Marathwada chief Pandit Tomke, with a delegation, met district collector Sanjay Singh Chavan and demanded that the Gairan lands (pasturage lands) should be registered in the name of farmers. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, through the district collector on Wednesday.

According to the memorandum, the landless farm workers and poor people have been farming on the Gairan lands in Parbhani district for more than 40 years. However, these Gairans have not been transferred in their names until now. The government is planning to give these lands for solar energy projects and other projects, and if the lands are given for these projects, it will be an injustice to the poor farmers and people. Hence, RPI condemned this and demanded that the lands should be registered in the names of farmers soon.

The agitators threatened that RPI will launch severe agitation at the district collector offices and tehsil office in various districts in Marathwada if the lands are not registered. The chief minister should seek information about these Gairan lands and immediately register them in the names of the farmers, the agitators demanded in the memorandum.

Pandit Temke, Sandipan Galphade, Vitthal Gaikwad, Kashinath Tokwar, Ramesh Tomke, Vaijanath Tomke, Shrutghan Kamble, Dhammarakshit Tomke, Dhamma Kamble, Bharat Zarade and others have signed the memorandum.