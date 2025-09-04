 Parbhani: ABMPSP Condemns GR Granting Maratha Reservation Under OBC, Submits Memorandum To Maharashtra Government
ABMPSP district president Anil Gore submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the district collector and demanded that the GR be cancelled immediately

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Parbhani: ABMPSP Condemns GR Granting Maratha Reservation Under OBC, Submits Memorandum To Maharashtra Government | Sourced

Parbhani: The state government, on September 2, had issued a GR for providing reservations to Marathas through the OBC category, for which the government had mentioned the gazetteers of Hyderabad and Satara princely states. The Akhil Bhartiya Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad (ABMPSP) condemned the GR in Parbhani on Wednesday.

ABMPSP district president Anil Gore submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the district collector and demanded that the GR be cancelled immediately.

According to the memorandum, there are more than 375 castes and sub-castes included in the OBC category. Including more castes in this category means sacrificing the rights of the original OCB beneficiaries. If the entire Maratha community is included in the OBC group, it will be an injustice to the poor and deprived people, which is a bigger section in rural Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court has also stated that the Maratha community cannot be included in the OBC category, but the government has taken the decision going beyond the frame of law, the agitators alleged.

The government should immediately cancel the GR, or all the communities in the OBC category will launch a severe agitation in the state and will also initiate a legal battle against it, they mentioned.

Bandu Mehtre, Suresh Fad, Digambar Jadhav, Bablu Tak, Vishal Budhwant, and others have signed the memorandum. 

