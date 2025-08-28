 Parbhani: Eight Held For Performing Black Magic To Hunt 'Hidden Treasure' In Jintur
Parbhani: Eight Held For Performing Black Magic To Hunt 'Hidden Treasure' In Jintur

Parbhani: The Bori police arrested eight persons for conducting black magic to search for a hidden treasure in a secluded place at Chandraj, in the jurisdiction of Bori police station in Jintur taluka in Parbhani district on Monday night. A case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Black Magic Act.

Police said that they received the information that some people from Parbhani and Latur districts were trying to find hidden treasure in a secluded place in Chandraj on Monday at around 10:30 p.m. The police team conducted a raid and found that some people were involved in some kind of rituals under a tree.

The police arrested the residents of Parbhani: Shaikh Khaja Shaikh Yasin (65), Purushottam Shankarrao Padgilwar (82); and Latur residents: Santosh Jyotirao Ghodse (46), Uddhav Pandurang Sumukrao (55), Vitthal Tulshiram Jadhav (45), Jamir Khan Amir Khan (34), Shaikh Anyar Shaikh Abdul Gani (35), and Ibrahim Khan Aziz Khan (41).

The police have seized the puja articles used for conducting black magic and started the investigation. A case has been registered with the Bori police station against all the accused. Under the guidance of API Sunil Gopinwar, PSI S. N. Thorve is further investigating the case.

