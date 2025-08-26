BJP Agitates In Parbhani Over Public Prosecutor Vinayak Chandel's Suicide, Demands Action Against Accused | Sourced

Parbhani: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged an agitation to press for the demand to take strict action against the accused who abetted the suicide of Vinayak Chandel, a public prosecutor from Wadwani and a resident of Parbhani. The agitators staged demonstrations at the district collectorate on Monday.

According to the memorandum submitted to District Collector Sanjay Chavan, Chandel was working as a public prosecutor in the Civil and Sessions Court in Wadwani. He was a resident of Idewadi in Parbhani taluka. He was frequently subjected to mental torture by the judges and clerks working with him in the court. Fed up with the constant torture, he committed suicide in his office at the Civil and Sessions Court on August 20 at 10:30 a.m. The police received a suicide note from his cell in which he held the judges and clerks responsible for his death.

After his death, his wife, two children, and dependent parents are under tremendous mental pressure. There is a question of the family's sustenance and the children's education after his death. Hence, one person from the Chandel family should be given a government job, and his wife should be immediately given a family pension and other benefits of the deceased, the agitators demanded in the memorandum.