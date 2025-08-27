 Nashik: IAS Omkar Pawar Cracks Down On Absenteeism, Issues Show Cause Notices To Four Employees
Nashik's Zilla Parishad CEO, IAS Omkar Pawar, made a surprise visit to primary health centres at Navi Bej and Otur in Kalvan taluka on Sunday.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Nashik's Zilla Parishad CEO, IAS Omkar Pawar, made a surprise visit to primary health centres at Navi Bej and Otur in Kalvan taluka on Sunday. During this visit, a total of four employees, two each from Navi Bej and Otur, were found absent. These absent employees have been immediately issued 'show cause' notices.

A laboratory scientific officer and a health assistant were found absent at Navi Bej Primary Health Centre, while a laboratory scientific officer and an attendant were found absent at Otur Primary Health Centre. 

Taking serious note of this incident, the CEO immediately directed the district health officers to issue 'show cause' notices to the concerned employees. 

He has given clear instructions to take strict disciplinary action against them if a satisfactory and proper explanation is not received regarding the said notice.

Pawar visited and inspected the primary health centres at Navi Bej and Otur in Kalvan taluka. In this, he interacted with the patients and inquired about the cleanliness of the health centres and the facilities provided to the patients. He also inspected the medicine stock and testing services and made suggestions for necessary improvements.

“The responsibilities related to the health of the citizens of rural areas should be carried out with the highest priority; every health worker must ensure that patient service in rural areas is not affected, otherwise strict action will be taken by the administration,” said Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Nashik.

