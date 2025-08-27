Jalgaon: Ganeshotsav Mahamandal Continues 15-Year Tradition Of 'Aarti Samarasta' To Promote Social Unity | FPJ

The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mahamandal in Jalgaon city has continued its 15-year-old tradition of social unity by allowing members of deprived sections of society to perform the aarti of five Ganeshas on the first day of Ganeshotsav.

Sachin Narale, president of the Mahamandal, told The Free Press Journal (FPJ) on Tuesday evening that the initiative, called Aarti Samarasta, began 15 years ago to ensure that marginalised groups are given equal respect during the festival.

“Earlier, dignitaries were invited for the aarti during Ganeshotsav. But it seemed that the underprivileged were not getting this honour. With the aim of ensuring respect, this initiative has been implemented for the past 15 years, and it is receiving immense support from society,” Narale said.

As part of the initiative, groups such as hamals, domestic workers, sanitation staff, women rickshaw drivers, street vendors, idol makers, and cemetery workers, along with their families, are invited to perform the aarti. “The purpose of the Mahamandal is to promote harmony through this initiative,” he told the FPJ.

Meanwhile, Narale added that around 750 Ganesh Mandals are celebrating Ganeshotsav in Jalgaon city.

According to police, 2,946 Ganesh Mandals are active in the district, and the “One Village One Ganapati” initiative is being implemented in 160 villages. To ensure a peaceful celebration, security arrangements include 1,800 Home Guards, 10 PSIs, one DWASP, 300 police personnel, and an ASRP company.

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, large crowds thronged the markets in Jalgaon to buy puja materials, forcing police to regulate traffic with barricades. While decoration work at Ganesh Mandals was underway across the city, many venues were yet to complete preparations.