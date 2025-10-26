‘End The Matter’: DCM Eknath Shinde Tells Ravindra Dhangekar Over His Remarks Against Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol In Pune Jain Land Deal | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune's political atmosphere has been heated for the past couple of weeks, particularly between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, as former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol have locked horns over the Jain Boarding House Land Deal. Shinde, who visited Alandi on Sunday, speaking to reporters, told Dhangekar to “end the matter."

For the last couple of weeks, Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol from the BJP has been in the spotlight, as he was accused of being involved in the deal of the land belonging to Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT). Within the land, there is a temple and a hostel belonging to the Jain community, and Gokhale Builders (Mohol's former partners) have bought the land in an alleged shady deal.

Community members and local politicians allege that the deal is wrong, as the amount being given to the Trust is less than market value, and they have argued that the land is supposed to be used for charitable purposes and not meant for commercial development.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti criticised Mohol, and then Dhangekar entered the ‘battlefield'. Dhangekar, since then, has demanded Mohol's resignation and has criticised him for his alleged involvement. Mohol has hit back at Dhangekar with the same intensity, saying Dhangekar is doing this for political gain and has reiterated his non-involvement in this deal again and again.

With the city BJP supporting Mohol and threatening to take action against Dhangekar, Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde's Alandi visit was much-awaited on Sunday. Shinde came to Alandi to perform Bhumipujan for the Bhakti Niwas and beautification of Pundalik Mandir Ghat. Shinde was joined by Industries Minister Uday Samant, Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Dr Neelam Gorhe, and ex-MLA Dhangekar.

Speaking to reporters after taking the darshan of the Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sanjeevan Samadhi Mandir, Shinde said, "When I come to Alandi, my heart feels satisfied. I have come many times while I was the Chief Minister, and I am still coming continuously. Today, the Bhakta Nivas had its Bhumi Pujan. Good quality accommodation for devotees and ghat nivas will be built. This will greatly benefit the Warkaris. Work is underway to free the Indrayani River from pollution. The state government has taken this issue seriously."

‘Jain Land Deal Matter Is Resolved': Shinde

When asked about a rather rogue Dhangekar, Shinde said, “Ravindra Dhangekar is a hard-working activist. He is an activist who fights against injustice. I have told him already not to create danga (ruckus) within the Mahayuti alliance. That issue is over now. I have asked him to end the matter.”

When asked about Dhangekar's accusations against BJP MP Mohol, Shinde replied, “Dhangekar spoke on the information he received. Ultimately, it is the Mahayuti alliance. I have told Dhangekar not to give any ammunition to the opposition. This matter will be resolved."

Samant Says Issue Will End, Dhangekar Says Will Keep Fighting

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said, “As Eknath Shinde himself has intervened, I think the matter will end. My statement about Mahayuti in Navi Mumbai should not be misinterpreted. I meant leaders from the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party should also make sure that there is no rift within Mahayuti. In the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra, we will fight as Mahayuti.”

Meanwhile, Dhangekar also spoke to the media in Alandi on Sunday, where he said that he will keep fighting against injustice. “I am a Punekar, and I work for the betterment of them. I have contested 11 elections and have been in politics for 35 years. I know what is right and what is wrong. People say I am talking due to the upcoming elections, but every six months, there are elections. So one should never talk about any issues?” said Dhangekar.