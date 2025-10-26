Diwali 2025: PMC & PCMC Clear Over 22 Tonnes Of Garbage During The Festival In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Cities | Anand Chaini

Pune: The week of Diwali, which officially began on Monday, has come to a close. In the traditional five-day festival, the garbage collection numbers spike up every year due to celebrations. Officials announced on Saturday that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have collected garbage weighing 22,146 tonnes in their respective jurisdictions. A total of 13,051 tonnes of garbage was collected from PMC limits, while 9095 tonnes of garbage was collected from PCMC limits.

Diwali Garbage | Anand Chaini

Why Does Garbage Collection Spike Up During Diwali?

In Pune city, on average, over 2,000 tonnes of garbage are collected every day. It includes biodegradable waste, non-biodegradable waste, hazardous waste, biomedical waste, and electronic waste. Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad city, over 1,000 tonnes of garbage are collected every day. On average, Diwali sees a rise in garbage collection everywhere. In both cities, over 300 tonnes more garbage is collected on average.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is the most widely celebrated occasion across the country. People decorate their homes with lights, purchase new items, prepare special snacks known as faral, crack crackers, and celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. Due to all of this, huge amounts of wasted food, packaging, and crackers pile up. That's why during the festive season the piling of garbage spikes up everywhere. Most of this waste is dry, like boxes of newly bought items, and leftovers of burst crackers dominate the garbage.

Precautions Taken By Civic Bodies During Diwali

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kadam, in charge of PMC's Solid Waste Management Department, said, "The necessary precautions were taken to ensure that garbage from any part of Pune city did not remain on the roads during the festive period. As a result, there were no problems during the Diwali festival. Staff were appointed to ensure the garbage was collected early in the morning. Responsibility for this purpose was assigned to each individual."

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, in charge of the PCMC's Health Department, said, “The garbage collection increases during Diwali. The collection from homes and markets rose. On average, around 1,300 tonnes of garbage are collected daily in the city. During Diwali, 1500 tonnes of garbage were collected daily."

Garbage Collected By PMC

20 October - 2,781 tonnes

21 October - 2,127 tonnes

22 October - 2,396 tonnes

23 October - 2,839 tonnes

24 October - 2,908 tonnes

Total - 13,051

Garbage Collected By PCMC

19 October - 1,637

20 October - 1,501

21 October - 1,560

22 October - 1,567

23 October - 1,413

24 October - 1,417

Total - 9,095