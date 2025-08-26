Ganeshotsav In Pune: Police Gear Up With Extensive Security Measures; Over 8,000 Personnel To Be Deployed On Visarjan Day

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Police Gear Up With Extensive Security; Over 8,000 Personnel To Be Deployed On Immersion Day | Anand Chaini

As Pune gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav from August 27 to September 6, the city police have made strict security measures to ensure a smooth festival. With 3,959 public Ganesh mandals and around 7.45 lakh private mandals set to welcome Bappa, Pune Police is fully activated to ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully and safely.

To maintain law and order amid the Ganesh festival, the police conducted 82 station-level review meetings, 32 outpost meetings, 60 peace committee meetings and 24 women’s vigilance committee meetings with representatives of mandals, dhol-tasha groups, DJ and decoration organisers, as well as government officials.

Safety measures

The celebration will be under multiple safety measures, including surveillance cameras with AI-powered video analytics, IP-based public address systems, mobile surveillance vehicles, drone-based aerial monitoring, GPS trackers and alert systems. Moreover, noise level monitoring with 150 calibrated meters, anti-drone guns, wireless communication systems (100 WT-100 & WT-400 sets), 50 Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), and 150 Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMDs) for anti-sabotage checks.

Loudspeaker usage & liquor ban

Addressing the media, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said loudspeaker permissions have been granted only from August 30 to September 4 and on September 6, between 6 pm to 12 midnight, as per the state’s noise pollution rules. On other days, the use of loudspeakers remains prohibited under the Maharashtra Police Act. Moreover, to maintain law and order, the sale of liquor will remain banned across Pune district on August 27 and September 6.

Immersion day arrangements

For the final two days of immersion, the Pune Police will deploy a massive force comprising the Police Commissioner, Joint CPs, Additional CPs (Administration, Crime, East & West Regions), 10 DCPs, 27 ACPs, 154 Inspectors, 618 Sub-Inspectors, 6,200 constables, 16 striking units, 14 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), seven Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), 1,100 home guards, and one SRPF company.

Special squads

Additionally, to curb crime, special squads have been deployed, including the anti-chain snatching team, mobile theft prevention team, vehicle theft prevention team, and women and child safety (anti-harassment) team. These squads will work under the Crime Branch with dedicated officers and manpower.