 VIDEOS & PHOTOS: 60 Vehicles Gutted As Fire Breaks Out At TVS Showroom On Pune's Bund Garden Road
One person was trapped in the premises due to smoke inhalation after the blaze erupted on Monday evening and was later rescued

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
VIDEOS & PHOTOS: 60 Vehicles Gutted As Fire Breaks Out At TVS Showroom On Pune's Bund Garden Road | Sourced

Nearly 60 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at a motorbike showroom-cum-service centre in Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

One person was trapped in the premises due to smoke inhalation after the blaze erupted on Monday evening and was later rescued, they said.

The incident occurred around 8.30pm on Monday on the ground floor of a three-storey building on Bund Garden Road in Tarabaug area, where the TVS showroom and service centre is located, according to the officials.

After being alerted, fire tenders and a water tanker were rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the site, our personnel found a massive blaze in the service centre with several vehicles burning and thick smoke emanating from there," a fire brigade official said.

"One person trapped due to smoke inhalation was rescued safely. The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes by the fire brigade personnel using the breathing apparatus, and cooling operations are underway," he said.

IN PICTURES: From Markets To Mandals, Pune Prepares For Ganeshotsav 2025
Among the nearly 60 gutted vehicles were several petrol and electric two-wheelers, including some new and others that had been brought for repairs, the official said.

Electrical wiring, machinery, batteries, spare parts, computers, furniture and documents were also destroyed in the blaze at the facility, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.





