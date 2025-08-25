IN PICTURES: From Markets To Mandals, Pune Prepares For Ganeshotsav 2025

By: Anand Chaini | August 25, 2025
Markets across Pune are glowing with vibrant lights, radiating the joy of the festive season
Anand Chaini
People are seen buying decorative items to welcome Bappa into their homes
Anand Chaini
Artists are seen giving the final touches to Ganpati idols
Anand Chaini
The air is charged with celebration and devotion
Anand Chaini
This year, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal has been designed like Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Anand Chaini
Magnificent pandals have been constructed by mandals all over the city
Anand Chaini
Tulsibaug Ganpati's paandal decoration revealed ahead of festivities
Anand Chaini
Ganesh idols of various shapes and sizes are placed for sale at stalls across the city
Anand Chaini
Dhol-tasha troops practice ahead of Ganeshotsav
Anand Chaini
Thanks For Reading!