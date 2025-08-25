IN PICTURES: From Markets To Mandals, Pune Prepares For Ganeshotsav 2025

By: Anand Chaini | August 25, 2025

Markets across Pune are glowing with vibrant lights, radiating the joy of the festive season

Anand Chaini

People are seen buying decorative items to welcome Bappa into their homes

Anand Chaini

Artists are seen giving the final touches to Ganpati idols

Anand Chaini

The air is charged with celebration and devotion

Anand Chaini

This year, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal has been designed like Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Anand Chaini

Magnificent pandals have been constructed by mandals all over the city

Anand Chaini

Tulsibaug Ganpati's paandal decoration revealed ahead of festivities

Anand Chaini

Ganesh idols of various shapes and sizes are placed for sale at stalls across the city

Anand Chaini

Dhol-tasha troops practice ahead of Ganeshotsav

Anand Chaini

Thanks For Reading!

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Traffic Diversions, Parking Arrangements, PMPML & Metro Management, Police...
Find out More