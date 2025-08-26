Pune FDA Launches Surprise Inspections Ahead Of Ganeshotsav, Sends 62 Samples For Testing | Representational Image

Pune: With Ganeshotsav beginning tomorrow, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune has cracked down on various food-related establishments in the Pune district. The surprise action began last week and will be underway for the whole of Ganeshotsav and the upcoming festivals.

Since August 11, a total of 35 food establishments have been inspected in the Pune district. From these establishments, 62 food samples, including raw materials used for prasad (offerings) and sweets for the festive season, have been taken for analysis. Further action will be taken as per the law once the analysis reports are received.

Modak (an Indian sweet) and Ganeshotsav have a unique connection. Many citizens buy modak from shops and consume it fondly. Along with modak, pedhas, jalebis, kheer, shrikhand, amrakhand, gulab jamun, basundi, and other famous sweets are consumed, too. Many Ganesh mandals distribute prasad to millions of devotees in the Pune district daily during this entire fortnight of the festival. It can be sweets, milk products, coconut, or fruits. That's why the FDA says it's necessary to take certain precautions on both sides, for Ganesh Mandals and devotees, too.

Precautions to be Taken by Ganesh Mandals under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations 2011

1) Prasad (offerings) prepared for devotees should be covered and kept in glass or transparent, food-grade plastic containers to prevent contamination from dust, dirt, flies, ants, or other insects.

2) Do not serve stale food to devotees.

3) All persons handling the prasad must wear clean clothes.

4) Before starting work, individuals handling the prasad should thoroughly wash their hands with soap or hand wash.

5) Individuals handling the prasad should avoid scratching their nose, ears, or head, touching their hair, or rubbing their eyes.

6) Individuals handling the prasad should avoid sneezing, spitting, or using tobacco or smoking.

7) People with contagious diseases should not be involved in making or handling the prasad.

8) The nails of those handling the prasad should be properly trimmed and free of dirt.

9) Ganesh mandals should only prepare as much fresh prasad as needed, especially those made from milk and milk products, and serve it to devotees. Any leftover prasad should be stored at the appropriate temperature.

10) Place a lidded trash can for disposing of waste from raw food and for devotees to use, ensuring the surrounding area remains clean.

11) The water used to wash utensils for preparing prasad should be potable (safe for drinking).

12) Drinking water should be stored in clean, covered containers and should be disinfected before being served.

13) Utensils should be thoroughly scrubbed with dish soap/solution and rinsed with clean water before use.

14) Use a clean cloth to dry the utensils and store them in a clean and dry place.

15) Use a clean cloth to wipe your hands.

16) The person preparing the prasad (offering) should wear hand gloves and an apron. They should also wear a cap that completely covers their hair and a face mask.

17) All individuals handling the prasad must carefully follow all rules of personal hygiene.

18) Ganesh mandals that prepare and distribute prasad themselves must register with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) office. To register, visit the website FOSCOS.fssai.gov.in, pay the ₹100 fee, and obtain a registration certificate from the FDA.

19) Keep bills for all raw food ingredients and purchase them only from licensed shops.

FDA's Instructions to Devotees

1) Consume only hygienically prepared prasad.

2) Wash fruits before offering or eating.

3) Check labels for packaged food. Verify expiry dates and FSSAI certification on sweets, milk products, and snacks.

4) Avoid artificially colored sweets.

5) Prefer freshly cooked food.

6) Do not waste or throw away prasad; take only as much as you can eat.

7) Be alert about food allergies and ask about the ingredients used before consuming.

8) Maintain cleanliness during Ganeshotsav and further festivals.

FDA Joint Commissioner (Food) Suresh Annapure of the Pune Division said, "I urge everyone to celebrate festivals safely. If you have any suspicion about food being sold during the festival, citizens should contact the toll-free number 1800222365. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found guilty."