 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Unveils Comprehensive Ganeshotsav Action Plan, Special Cleanliness Drives Planned
Commissioner Shekhar Singh, who chaired a review meeting with senior police officials, civic officers and MSEDCL representatives, said the emphasis would be on coordination across departments

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Unveils Comprehensive Ganeshotsav Action Plan, Special Cleanliness Drives Planned | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With the state government declaring this year’s Ganesh festival a state-level celebration, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has put in place a comprehensive action plan to handle the surge of devotees and festivities across the city. From repairing roads and managing traffic to setting up artificial immersion tanks and deploying lifeguards, the civic body is focusing on safety, cleanliness and smooth conduct of the 10-day festival beginning August 27.

Commissioner Shekhar Singh, who chaired a review meeting with senior police officials, civic officers and MSEDCL representatives, said the emphasis would be on coordination across departments. “Immersion sites and procession routes will be closely monitored. We are preparing artificial tanks, arranging separate facilities for PoP and clay idols, deploying lifeguards and ensuring ambulances and medical teams are available on site,” Singh said.

Special cleanliness drives, trimming of overhanging tree branches, uninterrupted electricity supply, drinking water tankers and crowd management teams will be part of the arrangements. PCMC has also activated one-window counters at all eight ward offices to issue pandal permissions. Singh directed officers to clear applications on priority while ensuring compliance with High Court and state government norms to prevent unauthorised structures.

Police officials briefed the civic administration on security measures, while PCMC departments presented their festival readiness plans. Singh urged all Ganesh mandals and voluntary groups to work in tandem with the civic body to ensure a safe and eco-friendly celebration.

Festival Readiness at a Glance

- Roads: Potholes along immersion and procession routes to be repaired.

- Power & Lighting: Hazardous electric cables shifted; adequate illumination at immersion sites.

- Immersion Ghats: Artificial tanks at all major ghats, with separate arrangements for PoP and clay idols.

- Emergency Response: Lifeguards, fire personnel, disaster response teams and ambulances deployed.

- Cleanliness: Special drives during the 10-day festival, idol collection through NGOs, drinking water tankers at ghats.

- Permissions: One-window counters at all 8 ward offices for pandal permits; compliance with HC and govt norms mandatory.

