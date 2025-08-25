Ganeshotsav 2025: Pune District To Observe Complete Alcohol Ban On September 27 & October 6 | Representative Image

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Monday issued an order enforcing a complete ban on the sale of alcohol on September 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi) and October 6 (Anant Chaturdashi).

In central Pune, under the jurisdiction of Khadak, Vishrambag, and Faraskhana police stations, the alcohol ban will remain in force for 10 days - from September 27 to October 6.

Additionally, liquor shops located along the Ganpati immersion procession routes will remain shut on the 5th and 7th days of the festival.

Ban on heavy vehicles on the following roads:

1. Shastri Road - Senadatta Chowk to Alka Chowk.

2. Tilak Road - Jedhe Chowk to Alka Chowk.

3. Kumthekar Road - Shanipar to Alka Chowk.

4. Laxmi Road – Sant Kabir Chowk to Alka Chowk.

5. Kelkar Road – Phutka Buruj to Alka Chowk.

6. Bajirao Road – Puram Chowk to Gadgil Putla.

7. Shivaji Road – Gadgil Putla to Jedhe Chowk.

8. Karve Road - Nal Stop to Khandojibaba Chowk.

9. Fergusson College Road – Khandojibaba Chowk to Veer Chaphekar Chowk.

10. Jangali Maharaj Road - SG Barve Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk.

11. Sinhgad Road – Rajaram Bridge to Savarkar Chowk.

12. Ganeshkhind Road - Powerhouse - Daruvala - Jijamata Chowk - Phutka Buruj Chowk.

Pune Metro:

Pune Metro has announced extended service hours to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and visitors during Ganeshotsav and to ease traffic congestion.

August 27–29: 6am to 11pm (regular schedule)

August 30–September 5: 6am to 2am

September 6–7 (Anant Chaturdashi): 6am (Sept 6) to 11pm (Sept 7) — continuous 41-hour service

From September 8, 2025, metro services will revert to the regular schedule.