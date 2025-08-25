 Pune Pubs, Bars Face Heat For Allowing Underage Entry, Police Issue Fresh Directives: No Entry Without DigiLocker ID
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar directed colleges to alert and advise their students to refrain from participating in such events, stressing that strict action will follow against those found violating the law

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Pune Pubs, Bars Face Heat For Allowing Underage Entry, Police Issue Fresh Directives: No Entry Without DigiLocker ID

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has issued fresh directives with immediate effect after it came to light that certain bars and pubs in the city were serving liquor to underage patrons in violation of excise norms.

Kumar said that some establishments were hosting freshers’ parties for college students, which is against the rules.

"Pubs and FL-III licensed establishments need to strictly verify the age of customers through DigiLocker documents before granting entry," he said.

Additionally, Kumar directed colleges to alert and advise their students to refrain from participating in such events, stressing that strict action will follow against those found violating the law.

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Traffic Diversions, Parking Arrangements, PMPML & Metro Management, Police...
The Commissioner also warned event managers that if they organised such parties for underage students, they too would face criminal liability.

Police officials have said that the move aims to safeguard students, curb illegal liquor service and ensure that pubs and bars operate within the legal framework.

Satya Prakash Dhule, a senior citizen, speaking to The Free Press Journal, highlighted, "Pubs and bars do not verify the age of the students and give them entry by charging them some extra amount. Moreover, at some places, these students easily edit the PDF of the identity document online through various apps. For the verification process, police should think of some other option."

'Fox Guarding The Henhouse': Watchman Breaks Into Society Flat On Sinhagad Road, Arrested By Pune...
Recently, members of the students’ wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stopped a freshers' party at the Kiki Pub near Raja Bahadur Mills.

Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) alleged that liquor was illegally served to underage patrons during the party. However, the excise department said that liquor was not served at the pub.

Santosh Jagdale, Deputy Superintendent of the State Excise Department, said, “Our inquiry revealed that liquor was not served to underage children at the pub. But we found a violation of other norms. Accordingly, legal action has been initiated against the establishment.”

