'Fox Guarding The Henhouse': Watchman Breaks Into Society Flat On Sinhagad Road, Arrested By Pune Police | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police officials have arrested the watchman of a society who robbed a house in the society he was guarding, officials announced on Saturday. In a classic case of "fox guarding the henhouse," police have managed to recover the stolen jewelry worth Rs 8.65 Lakhs.

The action was carried out by the Detection Branch (DB) of Parvati Police Station. They have arrested Rakesh Kumar Mulchan Soni (age 29, resident of Madhya Pradesh).

According to police reports, Soni was the watchman for a housing society in the Ganesh Mala area. On 8th August, when the complainant residents were out of station, Soni broke into their house and stole the jewelry worth Rs 8.65 lakhs. The residents returned home on 12th August, and that's when the burglary was revealed.

A police official said, "After the case was registered, the DB visited the residence. After analyzing the CCTV footage and inquiring with neighbors and househelps working in the society, it was determined that watchman Soni was behind the burglary. He was arrested and confessed to the crime."

The action was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Bansode, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sinhagad Road Division) Ajay Parmar.

The DB team was led by Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad and Police Inspector (Crime) Anita Hivarkar, which included Police Sub Inspector Kiran Pawar, Police Constables Prakash Margaje, Amol Dabade, Mahesh Mandalik, Amit Chivhe, Surya Jadhav, Shrikant Shinde, Saddam Shaikh, Manoj Bansode, Nanaso Khade, and Rakesh Surve.