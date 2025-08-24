One Lakh Stray Dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 11,000 Bite Cases in 4 Months — What’s the Status of PCMC Shelters? | Anand Chaini

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials revealed on Friday that the stray dog population in the city is approximately one lakh. The number could be even higher. In a shocking report, it was revealed that in the last four months alone, 11,000 people have been bitten by these stray dogs. With the nation debating the issue since the Supreme Court's recent verdict, the issue of dogs is back in the spotlight.

Supreme Court’s New Guidelines

On Friday, the Supreme Court reversed its August 11 decision regarding stray dogs. The new order states that stray dogs don't need to be kept in shelters indiscriminately. Only dogs that are aggressive, have rabies, or are sick should be kept in shelters. Other dogs should be sterilised and released. The court also ordered that stray dogs can no longer be fed in public places and that specific feeding spots should be created. However, people say that it's important to see how much of the court's decision is implemented at the local level.

Stray Dogs In Pune | Anand Chaini

Shelter Space and Infrastructure Concerns In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Meanwhile, the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad has only one shelter for stray dogs. It has a capacity of 216 dogs, which is far too small for the estimated stray dog population. This raises questions about whether all dogs will be kept in shelters or if more shelters will be built to accommodate them.

Why Stray Dogs Multiply in India?

International experts, dog lovers, and welfare groups say that the stray dog population increases in India due to multiple reasons. They include pet ownership laws, poor sterilisation drives and a lack of long-term planning. Open garbage, easy access to food, and poor waste management help the stray population grow quickly. In many European and American countries, strict laws, strong sterilisation programs and responsible pet ownership keep the stray dog population under control. Animal lovers also say that in India, abandonment is common, and many people see dogs as community animals. Welfare experts stress that only a combination of better laws, awareness, and proper shelters can reduce the rising stray dog crisis.

Impact on Citizens and Road Safety

When the dog population is not controlled, they chase vehicles and pedestrians, particularly at night. To escape them, drivers speed up, which many times leads to accidents. Citizens have to walk on the roads at night in fear. In this context, the court has asked for specific feeding spots to be created for stray dogs in the city. Stray dogs can be fed in these designated spots. If stray dogs are fed in other public places, action will be taken against the person.

Sterilisation Efforts by PCMC

The Veterinary Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) sterilises stray dogs. Sterilisation is important to control overpopulation, prevent the spread of diseases, reduce dog bites, improve animal welfare, and maintain a healthy balance between stray animals and urban communities. A total of 21,063 stray dogs have been sterilised: 12,698 in 2022, 1,421 in 2023, 3,598 in 2024, and 3,346 in 2025.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot, in charge of the PCMC's Veterinary Department, said, "The number of kennels at the dog sterilisation centre in Nehru Nagar has been increased. The veterinary department's workforce is also being increased. A total of 16 posts have been filled, including veterinary officers, health inspectors, livestock supervisors, and dog pick-up squad workers. The number of dog sterilisation surgeries is being increased."

Dog Bite Cases and Treatment

In the four-month period from April to July, 11,350 people were bitten by dogs in the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Records show that 2,683 people were bitten in April, 2,893 in May, 2,759 in June, and 2,015 in July. In the past decade, over 150,000 dog bites have been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad alone. A veterinary expert said that dog bites can cause severe infections, rabies transmission, and lasting injuries. They should be cleaned immediately, covered with a sterile dressing, and treated by a doctor, who may prescribe antibiotics or vaccines if needed.

PCMC's Medical Officer of Health, Laxman Gophane, said, "Citizens who are bitten by a dog are given a rabies vaccine. The vaccine is provided free of charge at PCMC hospitals. Ten thousand bottles of this vaccine are purchased every year. The vaccine is available in sufficient quantity at the hospital."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recent Attack Raises Alarm

A recent incident in Chikhali's More Vasti has caused a stir in Pimpri-Chinchwad, creating a public bias against dogs. Early on a Thursday morning, a gang of seven dogs attacked a young man on his way to work. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The man was injured in the attack. To save himself, he used a flex board and his two-wheeler as a shield. He even pushed his bike toward the dogs, but they would not back off. Finally, after a few minutes, some residents came out of their homes, and the pack of dogs moved away, though they continued to linger nearby. Citizens are demanding that the PCMC take immediate action against these stray dogs.

Mixed Opinions Among Residents

The Free Press Journal spoke to Pimpri-Chinchwad residents to learn their opinions about these dogs. All four of them, having different opinions, chose to remain anonymous. They all cited anonymity because both dog lovers and haters are extremely 'dogmatic' on social media, and they do not want to have trouble from either of them.

A resident of Wakad said, "We, as humans, have no right to keep any animal at bay. Keeping dogs in a shelter is just a dictatorship. They have as much right to live where they live as we do. They are humans' best friends. Take care of them, give them vaccines, and they will be fine. They are godly creatures, and very loving. I know many dogs in my locality, but they never harm anyone. Many times, it's the person's fault when the dogs do bite."

A man from Rahatani said, "It's in the best interest of both humans and dogs for them to be away from each other. Humans are as much a danger to dogs' lives as dogs are to humans. There are debates on both sides. But one thing remains to be seen is that not every government in India has the capacity to build dog shelters, and the government cannot be trusted with the implementation of dog shelters either. The Supreme Court must take that into consideration. If implemented correctly, it will be best for everyone."

Speaking on the Friday decision, a resident of Ravet said, "The recent Supreme Court decision makes the most sense. The dogs that are dangerous must be kept away in shelters, and other dogs should be sterilised and given vaccines. Calm dogs can stay with humans, but the aggressive ones cannot. Also, designating fixed feeding places is another great thing. But the government should implement it the right way."

A dog bite victim from Pimple Nilakh said, "No dog can be trusted. You cannot look at one and say it will bite or not. Some of them seem extremely calm but suddenly bite. I was bitten by a friendly-looking dog. I went to pet it, it responded, and as I turned back, it bit me. I had to get injections. Since then, I fear them; I have anxiety around them. So, you cannot determine which dog will bite or which won't. It's better to keep them all in a shelter and give us all peace and safety."