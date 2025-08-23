 Pune Video: Man Attacked By Stray Dogs In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali, Residents Demand Action
HomePunePune Video: Man Attacked By Stray Dogs In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali, Residents Demand Action

Pune Video: Man Attacked By Stray Dogs In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali, Residents Demand Action

An incident of a dog attack was witnessed in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Chikhali More Vasti area when a person was attacked by a pack of seven dogs while he was walking towards his workplace. The incident took place around 5 am on Saturday and was caught on the CCTV.

Saturday, August 23, 2025
article-image
Pune Video: Man Attacked By Stray Dogs In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali, Residents Demand Action |

An incident of a dog attack was witnessed in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Chikhali More Vasti area when a person was attacked by a pack of seven dogs while he was walking towards his workplace. The incident took place around 5 am on Saturday and was caught on the CCTV.

While the young man was walking towards his workplace through a narrow lane, a pack of seven dogs suddenly attacked him from behind. Being scared of the attack, he resorted to a nearby flex board.

He also pushed over a bike on the dogs to save himself. Finally, after a few minutes, when some residents came out of their houses, some of the dogs moved away from there. 

The person was injured during the dog attack while bringing to light the incident of dog attacks. Following the incident, the citizens have demanded that the Municipal Corporation immediately take control of these stray dogs.

Ganeshotsav In Pune: PMC Issues Electrical Safety Advisory For Ganesh Mandals - Details Inside
article-image

The incident comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s (SC) order to move stray dogs from Delhi-NCR into shelter homes within eight weeks, which was met with protests from animal activists. 

And the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, N V Anjaria, and Sandeep Mehta modified its previous order by directing that the dogs be released back into the same area after immunisation and sterilisation. Except for those dogs which are infected with rabies or are displaying aggressive behaviour.

Pune Police-PMC Teams Tackle Potholes, Streetlights & CCTV Issues For Smooth Ganesh Festival
article-image

Moreover, the SC ordered restrictions on public feeding of stray dogs by creating dedicated feeding spaces and went on to instruct that, as per the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, no one can obstruct municipal authorities from picking up dogs.

