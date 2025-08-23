 Pune Police-PMC Teams Tackle Potholes, Streetlights & CCTV Issues For Smooth Ganesh Festival
A special workforce of around 100 officials has been deployed to conduct surveys of roads, lights, and other civic requirements

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
With the Ganeshotsav around the corner, to ensure a smooth and safe celebration, 11 dedicated teams have been formed to inspect and resolve civic issues such as potholes, faulty streetlights, non-functional CCTV cameras and other arrangements along procession routes, Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, told The Free Press Journal on Saturday.

“Potholes are one of the major causes of slow traffic and traffic jams in the city. However, to curb the issue under this initiative, police teams of Zone 1 are visiting different areas, identifying problems, clicking photographs, and coordinating with ward officers of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for immediate action. For example, the road repair team has already flagged several potholes, following which repairs have been carried out," he said.

11 dedicated teams have been formed to inspect and resolve civic issues such as potholes, faulty streetlights, non-functional CCTV cameras and speaker arrangements along procession routes.

A special workforce of around 100 officials has been deployed to conduct surveys of roads, lights, and other civic requirements. The drive is being carried out under the guidance of PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, with close coordination between both departments. He assured that all preparations will be completed before the festival begins.

