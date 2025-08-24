Pune Pub Raid Video: MNS Shuts Down Freshers' Party For Serving Alcohol To Minor Students Of 3 Colleges |

Students from three reputed colleges in the city organised a freshers' party on August 22 from 5 pm in a pub called "Kiki" at Raja Rao Bahadur Mills. Alcohol was being sold to hundreds of minors at this party. Without checking any identity cards or keeping a record of entry, Kiki pub operators allowed children aged 17 to 21 from various colleges to enter.

When Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena came to know about this matter, they immediately called an official from the State Excise Administration and informed him. Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena office bearers, along with the professor of the college department, raided Kiki pub, forcing the administration to shut down the ongoing party and take strict action against the party organisers and pub operators.

Pune Pub Raid Video: MNS Shuts Down Freshers' Party For Serving Alcohol To Minor Students Of 3 Colleges pic.twitter.com/x7V4SSVGxN — Pune First (@Pune_First) August 24, 2025

Following the incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena firmly opposed the addiction of youngsters through Freshers' Party. “From now on, if any pub restaurant organises a Freshers' Party and serves alcohol to minors, not a single glass of that pub will be left, the entire pub bar will be demolished,” warned the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena.

In this protest led by city president Dhananjay Dalvi, MNS state executive member Abhishek Thite, deputy city president Vikrant Bhilare, Parikshit Shirole, division president Hemant Bolge, Ashutosh Mane, Ketan Dongre, city executive member Praveen Kadam, vice president Avinash Waghmare, division secretary Mayur Shewale, etc., office bearers were present.