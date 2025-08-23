Pune: Auto Drivers Allege ‘Unjustified’ Hike In CNG Hydro Test Fees, Centres Defend Cost For Advanced Safety Checks |

Following the hike in CNG hydro-testing rates from February 1, vehicle owners, particularly auto-rickshaw drivers in Pune, are complaining that the exorbitant price is making the mandatory fitness test unaffordable. While the CNG Hydro test centre owners have defended the price hike, citing that a genuine fitness test is now conducted, unlike the previous practice of issuing fake certificates.

A CNG hydro test, also known as a hydrostatic test, is a mandatory safety process every three years for compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders. The test checks the CNG cylinder’s structural integrity by pressurising it with water to a pressure higher than its normal working pressure.

This process identifies potential leaks, corrosion, dents, weaknesses, or other defects that ensure it is safe for high-pressure storage and use. Pune has around 35 such CNG hydro test centres.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Shafique Patel, head of the Azad Rickshaw Chalak Sanghatana, said, “Till January 31, 2025, the average rate per test was around Rs 700, while this rate was increased four times to Rs 2800, and this is unaffordable for rickshaw drivers in the city.”

“When we reviewed the per test costing with inflation and time, it comes to Rs 863 per test, inclusive of all the charges. The test centres have now increased it to Rs 2,800, which we believe is unjustified. We demand that the rates be lowered for everyone’s convenience. This one decision has affected around 2 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers in the city, let alone CNG-fitted cars,” added Patel.

However, the owners of the CNG hydro test centres defend the price rise. “Earlier, fitness certificates for CNG vehicles were issued without proper safety checks and procedures, which allowed some centres to provide service for as little as Rs 700 or so,” said Vazir Kazmi.

“But keeping in mind the passenger’s safety, we do a thorough test. The complete cylinder is dismantled, an Ultrasonic test scan is performed, and the leakages or damages are checked with high water pressure. We only issue the certificate if all the safety checks are fulfilled. The process takes around two hours, includes labour charge and scans as well, so it costs more,” said Vazir Kazmi, owner of Alika Agency, speaking to Free Press Journal.

The Azad Rickshaw Chalak Sanghatana has prepared a detailed report and sent a statement to Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, MP Amol Kolhe, and relevant government bodies, including the Transport Department and Sub-Regional Transport Offices (RTOs,) to protest the price hike.