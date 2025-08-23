Good News: Pune Airport To Expand With 13 Acres Of Air Force Land - All You Need To Know | X/@mohol_murlidhar

In good news, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has finally decided to hand over 13 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Pune by October this year. This land will primarily be used to construct five new parking bays and three remote bays.

Speaking to TOI, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the IAF land will be handed over to Pune Airport for the development of infrastructure within two months, and that the work will begin immediately. In lieu of the land being given, Mohol added that the AAI has set up some establishments, such as offices, for the IAF on another plot, and that those are ready for possession.

The new parking bays will help increase flights. The aircraft will be able to land and take off on time instead of waiting for an empty parking bay.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Mohol held a joint meeting with officials of the AAI, IAF and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the widening and beautification of roads in the Pune Airport area.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "In this meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding widening of roads, development of footpaths, conservation of cultural heritage and beautification of the entire airport area. The Ministry of Defence has agreed to grant work permission to PMC for these works. This decision will make the access roads in the airport area more convenient and attractive."