Another incident of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus breakdown was captured at Parvati’s Mitra Mandal Chowk area in Pune on Saturday. Despite PMPML’s ‘zero breakdown’ initiative that started on August 12, frequent bus breakdowns are creating inconvenience for commuters.

The monsoon had already increased the frequency of PMPML’s bus breakdowns in the city, because of which the Managing Director of PMPML, Prashant Deore, started the ‘zero breakdown’ initiative.

Pune Video: PMPML's ‘Zero Breakdown’ Initiative Struggles To Stop Bus Failures pic.twitter.com/dLUspXZv5A — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) August 23, 2025

It focuses on accountability and preventive maintenance for drivers and depot engineers. In order to reduce the bus failures, the initiative also has provisions for disciplinary action, including the deduction of a day’s salary for the responsible staff.

But Punekars still face the bus failures disrupting their daily routine and also creating traffic jams and are suffering a lot and are also having to bear financial hardship. And a recent case was seen at Parvati’s Mitra Mandal Chowk area in Pune.

Commuters say that the new Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML, Pankaj Deore, should take concrete measures in this regard.

While launching the initiative on August 12, Deore emphasised that , “Every bus will go through essential checks starting its journey. And in case of bus failures, those responsible will face action.”

“After the complete technical and maintenance checks the bus will hit the roads. And we have directed all operating depots to ensure regular monitoring, timely repairs and maintenance,” Deore added.