Ganpatis Of Pune: Tulsibaug Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy

The Tulsi Baug, one of the busiest markets in Pune, is known for hosting affordable shops that cater to the demand for clothes, jewellery and unique cuisine. The market holds a prominent place in the city since the times of the Peshwas, when Naro Appaji, the military commander of the Peshwa army in the 18th century, established it as the first shopping centre of Pune. However, the major attraction of the place remains the fourth most revered Ganpati of Pune, ‘Tulsibaug Ganpati,’ a gigantic 15-feet idol which will celebrate its 125 years of consecration this year.

Established by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1901

Vinayak Kadam, vice president of the ‘Tulsibaug Ganpati Trust,’ told The Free Press Journal, “Like other revered Ganpatis of Pune, the Tulsibaug Ganpati was established by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1901 to foster unity and momentum for national awakening.” However, the Tulsibaug Ganpati Trust was established in the 100th year of its consecration. The procession of Tulsibaug Ganpati attracts huge crowds for its unique palanquin and exorbitant dhol-tasha pathak sporting traditional Maharashtrian attire, Kadam added.

15-foot idol made from glass fibre

Kadam highlighted the distinctiveness of the Tulsibaug Ganesh idol and decoration of the mandal, which stand out among other Ganpati mandals. Since 1978, the 15-foot idol of Tulsibaug Ganpati has been made from glass fibre, seated in Hemadpanthi style, and adorned with gold and silver ornaments. The day before Ganesh Chaturthi, the Agaman (arrival) is organised, and the idol is installed with beats of Shiv Mudra dhol-tasha and the sounds of conch shells filling the air. A small Ganesh idol made from clay is also consecrated below, which goes for immersion every year, Kadam added.

Looked after by the Khatavkar family

The Tulsibaug Ganpati is renowned for its decoration and exquisite craftsmanship, a legacy from the last century carried forward by the family of D.S. Khatavkar. Kadam told FPJ, “The decoration of Tulsibaug Ganpati carries significance, as the making of the Ganpati idol and decoration of the mandal have been looked after by the Khatavkar family.” His grandsons, Vipul and Vinay, are carrying forward the legacy of making and decorating the Ganesh idol. Kadam explained that Tulsibaug Ganpati Mandal accords prominence to ancient Hindu mythological stories since its inception; themes like Dashavatara and Ravana shaking Kailash have been implemented.

This year's theme

This year, the theme of the decoration is based on the ‘Vrindavan Temple’ dedicated to Lord Krishna in Mathura. The consecration of Ganpati will be done by the priest of Alandi, Yogi Niranjan Nath Maharaj, at the auspicious time. The procession will start with prayers at the Peshwa-era temple, from where the Ganesh idol will be taken to the mandal and installed, Kadam added.

From its beginnings as a shopping complex to Manacha Ganapati in 1901 and its unique making from fibreglass, the Tulsibaug Ganpati continues to mesmerise devotees with its grandeur and religious procession, concluded Kadam.